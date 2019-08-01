Analysts See $-0.35 EPS for Recro Pharma, Inc. (REPH); Primerica (PRI)’s Sentiment Is 0.84

Primerica Inc (PRI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 93 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 111 cut down and sold their positions in Primerica Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 37.55 million shares, down from 40.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Primerica Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 87 Increased: 60 New Position: 33.

Analysts expect Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) to report $-0.35 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 43.55% from last quarter’s $-0.62 EPS. After having $-0.10 EPS previously, Recro Pharma, Inc.’s analysts see 250.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 222,077 shares traded or 1.84% up from the average. Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has risen 88.61% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.61% the S&P500. Some Historical REPH News: 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Letter Says Analgesic Effect Does Not Meet the Expectations of the FDA; 24/04/2018 – Recro Gainesville Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Business Development Team; 24/05/2018 – Health Care Down as Pfizer, Recro Weighs — Health Care Roundup; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma: Data Shows IV Meloxicam Provides Rapid and Sustained Pain Relief Following Bunionectomy Surgery; 09/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Backs FY18 Guidance of CDMO Revenue of About $70M; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR IV MELOXICAM; 16/04/2018 – Recro Pharma to Present IV Meloxicam Data at the 43rd Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Meeting

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold Recro Pharma, Inc. shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 11.11 million shares or 0.42% more from 11.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Capital Mngmt has 137,111 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Monarch Partners Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Prelude Management Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 51,261 shares. 12,875 were accumulated by Virtu Finance Ltd Com. Renaissance has 742,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco holds 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) or 102,656 shares. Barclays Plc invested in 0% or 53,562 shares. Orbimed Advsr Ltd Llc owns 43,499 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc owns 93,906 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 23,396 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 5,550 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Company holds 0.03% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag stated it has 23,115 shares. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 245,589 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH).

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $208.81 million. The Company’s lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $360,000 activity. Ajdler Arnaud bought $360,000 worth of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) on Friday, May 17.

Among 3 analysts covering Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Recro Pharma had 6 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $18 target. Oppenheimer maintained Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) rating on Monday, March 25. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $9 target. The stock of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, March 25 by Roth Capital.

Primerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $5.20 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It has a 15.9 P/E ratio. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc holds 7.73% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. for 1.26 million shares. Quantum Capital Management Llc Nj owns 243,594 shares or 7.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc has 2.51% invested in the company for 3.27 million shares. The New York-based Walthausen & Co. Llc has invested 2.15% in the stock. Prospector Partners Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 102,990 shares.

