Analysts See $-0.35 EPS for Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (PTI); Mondelez International (MDLZ)’s Sentiment Is 0.99

Analysts expect Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) to report $-0.35 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 18.60% from last quarter's $-0.43 EPS. After having $-0.28 EPS previously, Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc.'s analysts see 25.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 7.17% or $0.0617 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7983. About 834,293 shares traded. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) has declined 78.57% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.00% the S&P500.

Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 448 institutional investors started new or increased positions, while 453 trimmed and sold positions in Mondelez International Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 1.04 billion shares, down from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Mondelez International Inc in top ten positions increased from 13 to 16 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 54 Reduced: 399 Increased: 321 New Position: 127.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. The company has market cap of $40.79 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response modulators that are in preclinical development.

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. The company has market cap of $79.04 billion. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. It has a 24.86 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $820.97 million for 24.07 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Lindsell Train Ltd holds 30.74% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. for 31.84 million shares. First Trust Bank Ltd. owns 105,300 shares or 14.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Trian Fund Management L.P. has 10.06% invested in the company for 18.82 million shares. The New York-based Lipe & Dalton has invested 4.51% in the stock. Corda Investment Management Llc., a Texas-based fund reported 717,375 shares.