Analysts See $0.35 EPS for OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCM); METALLIC MINERALS COMMON SHARES (MMNGF) Shorts Raised By 10.98%

Analysts expect OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) to report $0.35 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 28.57% from last quarter’s $0.49 EPS. OTCM’s profit would be $4.07 million giving it 25.36 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.42 EPS previously, OTC Markets Group Inc.’s analysts see -16.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $35.5. About 1,712 shares traded. OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

METALLIC MINERALS CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:MMNGF) had an increase of 10.98% in short interest. MMNGF’s SI was 46,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.98% from 41,900 shares previously. With 43,500 avg volume, 1 days are for METALLIC MINERALS CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:MMNGF)’s short sellers to cover MMNGF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.88% or $0.0053 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1324. About 16,000 shares traded. Metallic Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MMNGF) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

OTC Markets Group Inc. operates financial markets for the United States and international securities. The company has market cap of $412.90 million. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which directly links a network of brokers-dealers providing liquidity and execution services for a spectrum of securities. It has a 26.43 P/E ratio. The firm also provides investors, traders, institutions, and regulators with a suite of enterprise and user market data licenses through direct or extranet connectivity, third party market data redistributors, or order management systems.

Metallic Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of silver and gold properties. The company has market cap of $8.68 million. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Keno Silver Project that covers an area of approximately 165.5 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory, Canada. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Keno Silver Project comprises the Keno-Lightning, Silver Queen, Keno Summit, Gram, Duncan Creek, Cobalt Hill, Formo, and Keno-East properties.