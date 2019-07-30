Analysts See $0.35 EPS for OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCM); Last Week Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Coverage

Analysts expect OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) to report $0.35 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 28.57% from last quarter’s $0.49 EPS. OTCM’s profit would be $4.07M giving it 23.54 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.42 EPS previously, OTC Markets Group Inc.’s analysts see -16.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $32.96. About 516 shares traded. OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had 5 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, July 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, February 14. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, February 6 report. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Hold”. See Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) latest ratings:

The stock increased 1.67% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $12.76. About 120,580 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 4.82% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.25% the S&P500.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $675.82 million. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ , a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. It has a 31.35 P/E ratio. The Company’s clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 39 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 52.17 million shares or 0.25% less from 52.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). First Quadrant L P Ca accumulated 0.05% or 32,011 shares. Amer Century Companies holds 0% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 113,208 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 20,314 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has 0.01% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Gotham Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Element Ltd Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 13,629 shares. Quantitative Limited Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Ameritas Investment holds 0% or 4,281 shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Morgan Stanley accumulated 627,232 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Hood River Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 34,514 shares.

OTC Markets Group Inc. operates financial markets for the United States and international securities. The company has market cap of $383.35 million. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which directly links a network of brokers-dealers providing liquidity and execution services for a spectrum of securities. It has a 24.54 P/E ratio. The firm also provides investors, traders, institutions, and regulators with a suite of enterprise and user market data licenses through direct or extranet connectivity, third party market data redistributors, or order management systems.