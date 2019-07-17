Analysts See $0.35 EPS for OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCM); 0 Analysts Covering National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI)

Among 2 analysts covering National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. National Health Investors had 4 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Wednesday, February 20. See National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) latest ratings:

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

20/02/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold New Target: $85 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Sell New Target: $74 Downgrade

Analysts expect OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) to report $0.35 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 28.57% from last quarter’s $0.49 EPS. OTCM’s profit would be $4.07M giving it 23.57 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.42 EPS previously, OTC Markets Group Inc.’s analysts see -16.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.80% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $33. About 519 shares traded. OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold National Health Investors, Inc. shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 29.63 million shares or 0.77% more from 29.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Incorporated Oh reported 6,458 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc owns 6.62M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Company accumulated 742,734 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 2,709 shares. State Street Corp invested in 1.38M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.01% invested in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.01% or 79,619 shares. Moreover, Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.06% invested in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) for 45,584 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 30,403 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust invested in 2,137 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James And accumulated 62,906 shares. Washington-based Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Eqis Capital reported 7,552 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Shayne Ltd Llc reported 3,100 shares stake.

The stock increased 0.34% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $79.6. About 128,414 shares traded. National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has risen 12.92% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical NHI News: 14/03/2018 – Leonardo: Contract Is for NHI Consortium; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.45 TO $5.51; 17/05/2018 – Randstad CFO discusses the influence that financial leadership has on company cultures at the 27th National Healthcare Summit; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q EPS $3.79 Vs. EPS $3.83; 08/05/2018 – NHI Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q Rev $72.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ National Healthcare Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NHLG); 08/05/2018 – NHI 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.35, EST. $1.34; 21/04/2018 – U.K.’s National Health Service Struggles With Chronic Shortages; 12/05/2018 – NHI-‘Byfuglien spectrum’ propels Jets to Game One win

National Health Investors Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.44 billion. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. It has a 22.24 P/E ratio. The firm invests in the health care properties primarily in the long-term care and senior housing industries.

