Analysts See $0.35 EPS for OFS Capital (OFS); Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Upped Novo (NVO) Stake

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased Novo (NVO) stake by 22.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc acquired 8,780 shares as Novo (NVO)’s stock declined 4.38%. The Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc holds 47,821 shares with $2.50 million value, up from 39,041 last quarter. Novo now has $113.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.86% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $47.54. About 3.26 million shares traded or 132.49% up from the average. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 6.08% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK-AS PART OF UPTO DKK 14 BLN 2018 SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME, CO INITIATED NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME FOR AN AMOUNT OF UP TO DKK 2.7 BLN; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – ADULTS WITH OBESITY TREATED WITH SEMAGLUTIDE LOST UP TO 13.8% OF THEIR BODY WEIGHT AFTER 52 WEEKS SIGNIFICANTLY MORE THAN THOSE TREATED WITH PLACEBO; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Now Sees 2018 Operating Profit Growth in Local Currencies of 2%-5%, Had Seen 1%-5%; 26/03/2018 – FDA approves inclusion of data from safety outcomes trial in the Tresiba® label; 29/05/2018 – REG-Oral semaglutide shows superior improvement in HbA1c vs empagliflozin in the PIONEER 2 trial; 21/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk: Head-to-head Pharmacokinetic Study Shows Greater Factor IX Activity With Rebinyn Vs. rFIXFc in Hemophilia B; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 05/04/2018 – Laboratoire Francais du Fractionnement et des Biotechnologies S.A. vs Novo Nordisk Healthcare AG | FWD Entered | 04/05/2018; 22/03/2018 – Drugmaker Novo Nordisk looks to former oil boss to energise M&A

Analysts expect OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) to report $0.35 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.94% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. OFS’s profit would be $4.68M giving it 8.56 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, OFS Capital Corporation’s analysts see -2.78% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 56,501 shares traded or 37.60% up from the average. OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) has risen 10.38% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.95% the S&P500. Some Historical OFS News: 11/04/2018 – OFS CAPITAL CORP COMMENCES OFFERING OF NOTES – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – OFS CAPITAL CORP SAYS IT HAS COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN OFFERING OF UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2025; 11/04/2018 – OFS Cap Corp Commences Offering of Notes; 05/04/2018 – CRYSTAL CROP PROTECTION – IPO COMPRISES FRESH ISSUE OF UP TO 5.45 BLN RUPEES AND OFS OF UP TO 4.55 BLN RUPEES; 11/04/2018 – OFS CAPITAL – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO FUND INVESTMENTS IN DEBT AND EQUITY SECURITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH ITS INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE; 11/04/2018 – OFS Capital Corporation Commences Offering of Notes; 06/03/2018 Best in Class for OFS: Drillinginfo Notches Another First with Voice-Activated App Commands; 16/03/2018 – INOX WIND SAYS OFS AT FLOOR PRICE INR115/SHR; 16/03/2018 – GUJARAT FLUORO: OFS TO OPEN MARCH 19 FOR NON-RETAIL INVESTORS; 11/04/2018 – OFS CAPITAL CORP – HAS COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN OFFERING OF UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2025

More notable recent Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: PhaseBio Pumped Up, Eiger Exults On Breakthrough Therapy Designation, Biohaven Slips On Stock Sale – Benzinga” on June 18, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “5 Undervalued Stocks Growing Earnings – GuruFocus.com” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts In Focus – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “These 3 Small Biotech Stocks Are Perfect Takeover Targets – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 20, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased Spdr S&P 500 Index Etf (SPY) stake by 1,185 shares to 7,202 valued at $2.03M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) stake by 11,470 shares and now owns 45,253 shares. Fortive Corp was reduced too.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. The company has market cap of $160.20 million. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. It has a 16.31 P/E ratio. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

More notable recent OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “OFS Forms Senior Loan Subsidiary – Business Wire” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “JP Morgan: Our 3 Top Energy Stock Picks Right Now – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “CORRECTING and REPLACING OFS Credit Company Declares Monthly Common And Preferred Distributions Through October 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “OFS Credit Company: This 6.875% Term Preferred Stock IPO Has Begun Trading On The NASDAQ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 31, 2019.