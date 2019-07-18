Analysts See $0.35 EPS for New Mountain Finance (NMFC); EFG INTERNATIONAL ZUERICH NAMEN-AKT.. SH (EFGIF) Shorts Up By 6.72%

EFG INTERNATIONAL ZUERICH NAMEN-AKT.. SH (OTCMKTS:EFGIF) had an increase of 6.72% in short interest. EFGIF’s SI was 590,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.72% from 553,700 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 2955 days are for EFG INTERNATIONAL ZUERICH NAMEN-AKT.. SH (OTCMKTS:EFGIF)’s short sellers to cover EFGIF’s short positions. It closed at $6.4 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) to report $0.35 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.94% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. NMFC’s profit would be $28.18M giving it 9.76 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, New Mountain Finance Corporation’s analysts see 2.94% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.66. About 288,673 shares traded. New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) has risen 2.87% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical NMFC News: 07/05/2018 – New Mountain Finance 1Q EPS 30c; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 25/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS T; 09/05/2018 – New Mountain Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 16-17; 18/04/2018 – New Mountain Finance Corp Announces It Will Seek Shareholder Approval for Reduced Asset Coverage; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $0.34/SHR; 18/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN TO SEEK HOLDER APPROVAL FOR REDUCED ASSET COVERAGE; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL AGREES TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS TO MCKESSON; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP – AT MARCH 31, 2018, NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.60, A DECREASE OF $0.03 PER SHARE FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN 1Q NAV/SHR $13.60

Another recent and important EFG International AG (OTCMKTS:EFGIF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “EFG International AG ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2018.

EFG International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, wealth management, and asset management services to individual and business clients. The company has market cap of $1.88 billion. The firm operates through eight divisions: Central Switzerland, and Ticino & Italy; Romandie & Continental Europe; Americas; United Kingdom; Asia; Investment Solutions; Global Markets & Treasury; and Other. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers investment solutions, including asset management mandate, advisory, investment fund, third party-fund selection, structured product, alternative investment, and trading services; wealth solutions, such as wealth planning, pension products, and art advisory; credit and financing services comprising property and investment finance; eBanking and security services; and other banking services consisting of accounts and cards, as well as custody, foreign exchange and treasury, and client reporting.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $21,456 activity. Stone James bought $21,456 worth of stock or 1,600 shares.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It has a 12.22 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in United States.

