Analysts See $0.35 EPS for Monroe Capital (MRCC); GRAPHITE ENERGY COMMON SHARES (GRXXF) Shorts Lowered By 80.95%

GRAPHITE ENERGY CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:GRXXF) had a decrease of 80.95% in short interest. GRXXF’s SI was 13,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 80.95% from 71,900 shares previously. With 81,700 avg volume, 0 days are for GRAPHITE ENERGY CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:GRXXF)’s short sellers to cover GRXXF’s short positions. It closed at $0.229 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) to report $0.35 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 10.26% from last quarter’s $0.39 EPS. MRCC’s profit would be $7.16M giving it 8.08 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Monroe Capital Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 60,271 shares traded. Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) has declined 9.96% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCC News: 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Five Classes Of Notes Issued By Monroe Capital Mml Clo Vi, Ltd; 08/05/2018 – Monroe Capital 1Q-End Net Asset Value $13.49/Share; 14/03/2018 MONROE CAPITAL CORP – QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE OF $278.7 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Monroe Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 42 Cents/Share; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Monroe Capital MML CLO VI, Ltd./LLC; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Monroe Capital, NL Industries, FCB Financial, A; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Monroe Capital MML CLO Vl, Ltd./LLC; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to five classes of notes issued by Monroe Capital MML CLO Vl, Ltd; 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning; 20/03/2018 – Monroe Capital Closes $456.30 Million Collateralized Loan Obligation Transaction

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold Monroe Capital Corporation shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 3.42 million shares or 10.17% less from 3.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication accumulated 1,000 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 605,000 shares. Advisory Rech Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC). Blackrock accumulated 96,284 shares. Raymond James & Associates stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC). Oppenheimer reported 79,456 shares. Asset Management stated it has 0.04% in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC). 19,553 are owned by Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Rothschild Invest Il has 0.11% invested in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) for 77,450 shares. National Bank Of America Corp De invested in 14,559 shares. 260 are owned by Barclays Pcl. 16,257 were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Mn. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab owns 0% invested in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) for 58 shares. D E Shaw And has 10,802 shares. 2,950 are owned by Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Com.

Among 2 analysts covering Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Monroe Capital had 7 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold”. Oppenheimer maintained Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. FBR Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $12.5 target in Wednesday, March 20 report.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The company has market cap of $231.23 million. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, gas and oil, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate. It has a 19.37 P/E ratio. It focuses to invest in the United States and Canada.