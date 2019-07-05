Analysts See $0.35 EPS for Monroe Capital (MRCC); Financial Engines Advisors Lowered By $2.05 Million Its Bank Of New York Mellon (BK) Position

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) stake by 16.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 40,933 shares as Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK)’s stock declined 11.29%. The Financial Engines Advisors Llc holds 201,959 shares with $10.19 million value, down from 242,892 last quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp now has $42.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $44.51. About 3.19M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 03/04/2018 – 85QY: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – 19SM: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 07/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Names Veteran Engineer Nitin Chandel to Lead BNY Mellon Technology, India; 05/03/2018 41AL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 18/04/2018 – 11NL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 11/05/2018 – 78ZD: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q EPS $1.10; 08/03/2018 – SCHARF: BNY EXEC COMP WILL BE LESS FOCUSED ON MARKET GROWTH; 24/04/2018 – BNY MELLON’S REINHART CONCLUDES BLOOMBERG RADIO INTERVIEW; 08/03/2018 – 95DV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Analysts expect Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) to report $0.35 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 10.26% from last quarter’s $0.39 EPS. MRCC’s profit would be $7.21 million giving it 8.36 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Monroe Capital Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.71. About 93,572 shares traded or 18.79% up from the average. Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) has declined 9.96% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCC News: 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Five Classes Of Notes Issued By Monroe Capital Mml Clo Vi, Ltd; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Monroe Capital MML CLO VI, Ltd./LLC; 08/05/2018 – Monroe Capital Corporation’s NII Rises – NAV Sinks; 27/03/2018 – MONROE CAPITAL HIRES RYAN FLANDERS AS VICE PRESIDENT; 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Monroe Capital, NL Industries, FCB Financial, A; 08/05/2018 – Monroe Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 42 Cents/Share; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to five classes of notes issued by Monroe Capital MML CLO Vl, Ltd; 17/05/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Recapitalization of Atlas Sign Industries, Inc; 14/03/2018 – Monroe Capital 4Q Net Asset Value $13.77/Share

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The company has market cap of $241.25 million. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, gas and oil, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate. It has a 20.05 P/E ratio. It focuses to invest in the United States and Canada.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold Monroe Capital Corporation shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 3.42 million shares or 10.17% less from 3.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,553 are owned by Bb&T Secs Lc. Nordea Investment accumulated 58 shares. D E Shaw & Communication invested in 0% or 10,802 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 1,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited owns 39,599 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 6,374 shares. North Star Investment accumulated 20,250 shares. Oppenheimer reported 0.03% in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC). Freestone Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 15,923 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) for 55,587 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 0% invested in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) for 24,416 shares. 1 were accumulated by Fmr Ltd Llc. Advisors Asset Mngmt, Colorado-based fund reported 205,958 shares. Rothschild Investment Il accumulated 0.11% or 77,450 shares. National Bank Of America De invested in 14,559 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Monroe Capital had 7 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by FBR Capital. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased Ishares Tr (LQD) stake by 662,047 shares to 8.79 million valued at $1.05 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHH) stake by 7.69 million shares and now owns 9.02M shares. Ishares Tr (IEI) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Bank of New York Mellon had 12 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 26 by UBS. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 5. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, June 18. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. Citigroup downgraded the shares of BK in report on Wednesday, January 9 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, April 18 by Buckingham Research.