Analysts See $0.35 EPS for Mackinac Financial (MFNC); Pimco Dynamic Credit Income Fund (PCI)’s Sentiment Is 1.08

Analysts expect Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) to report $0.35 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 12.90% from last quarter’s $0.31 EPS. MFNC’s profit would be $3.76M giving it 11.06 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, Mackinac Financial Corporation’s analysts see 2.94% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.49. About 940 shares traded. Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) has declined 7.40% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MFNC News: 04/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: State assisting with multi-agency response to utility line leak in Straits of Mackinac; 11/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Gov. Snyder, Lt. Gov. Calley initiate acceleration of Straits of Mackinac studies and legal action against; 03/05/2018 – MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORP – TOTAL REVENUE OF COMPANY FOR FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2018 EQUATED TO $11.67 MLN COMPARED TO $11.37 MLN FOR SAME PERIOD OF 2017; 11/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Schuette Statement on the Anchor Strike to Cables and Pipelines Running the Straits of Mackinac; 03/05/2018 – Mackinac Financial 1Q EPS 24c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Mackinac Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MFNC); 18/05/2018 – Mackinac Financial Corp Completes Acquisition of First Federal of Northern Michigan; 11/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Schuette Statement on the Anchor Strike to Cables and Pipelines Running the Straits of Mackinac; 15/05/2018 – Ativo Capital Management Buys 1% of Mackinac Financial Corp; 06/04/2018 – $ENB.CA: Enbridge Line 5 shut down before investigation into whether boat caused Mackinac oil spill

Pimco Dynamic Credit Income Fund (PCI) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 39 hedge funds started new or increased holdings, while 36 reduced and sold holdings in Pimco Dynamic Credit Income Fund. The hedge funds in our database now have: 18.80 million shares, down from 22.41 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Pimco Dynamic Credit Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 28 Increased: 26 New Position: 13.

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $3.36 billion. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Howland Capital Management Llc holds 1.58% of its portfolio in PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund for 854,794 shares. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. owns 403,514 shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc has 1.15% invested in the company for 41,200 shares. The Texas-based E&G Advisors Lp has invested 0.77% in the stock. Mathes Company Inc., a New York-based fund reported 51,650 shares.

The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.4. About 370,747 shares traded. PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the holding firm for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $166.37 million. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposit products, including commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. It has a 12.53 P/E ratio. The firm also provides consumer loan products, such as installment, mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as residential mortgage loans, commercial and governmental lease financing, and direct and indirect consumer financing.