Analysts See $0.35 EPS for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI); Petrus Trust Company Lta Raised Urban Outfitters (URBN) Holding

Analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to report $0.35 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. LBAI’s profit would be $17.67 million giving it 11.30 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.82. About 73,166 shares traded. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has declined 16.85% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.85% the S&P500. Some Historical LBAI News: 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Rev $47.6M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q EPS 32c; 22/04/2018 DJ Lakeland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBAI); 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net $15.3M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.115/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $5.3M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $42.2M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 15 PCT

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) stake by 11.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Petrus Trust Company Lta acquired 20,994 shares as Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN)’s stock declined 19.83%. The Petrus Trust Company Lta holds 208,771 shares with $4.75 million value, up from 187,777 last quarter. Urban Outfitters Inc now has $2.33B valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.92. About 2.25M shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 05/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters: David McCreight to Leave Company; 14/05/2018 – AFTERPAY TOUCH GROUP LTD APT.AX – U.S. MARKET LAUNCH COMMENCES; U.S. LAUNCH PARTNERS INCLUDE URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC; 16/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters: The Bar Is Getting High — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters 4Q EPS 1c; 14/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters 4Q Adj EPS 69c; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – TO INTRODUCE MORE THAN 200 ITEMS FROM ANTHROPOLOGIE HOME AT SELECT NORDSTROM FULL-LINE STORES & ON NORDSTROM.COM, BEGINNING MARCH 19; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC – COMPARABLE RETAIL SEGMENT INVENTORY AT QTR-END INCREASED 8 PCT AT COST; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O QUARTERLY SALES ROSE 12.4 PCT TO $856 MLN; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC – AS OF APRIL 30, 2018, TOTAL INVENTORY INCREASED BY $45.1 MLN, OR 12.6 PCT, ON A YEAR-OVER-YEAR BASIS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold URBN shares while 79 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 6.61% less from 73.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brinker Cap Inc stated it has 17,672 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 76,520 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Cornerstone Advisors invested 0% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Moreover, Gru Inc has 0.01% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 134,051 shares. 899,162 were reported by Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn. 19,875 were accumulated by Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Inc Ks. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP holds 34,491 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Research Inc, California-based fund reported 11,045 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 103,176 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 145,362 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clark Estates Incorporated Ny accumulated 0.42% or 116,000 shares. Quantitative Invest Management Ltd holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 130,518 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 13,035 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Urban Outfitters has $36 highest and $2000 lowest target. $28.25’s average target is 18.10% above currents $23.92 stock price. Urban Outfitters had 10 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by DA Davidson to “Buy” on Wednesday, April 3. The company was downgraded on Thursday, August 15 by B. Riley & Co. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Wednesday, August 21 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 21. The stock of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, August 21. On Friday, April 5 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, August 19.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $34,446 activity. Hanson James E. II had bought 840 shares worth $14,347.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Lakeland Bank that provides financial services and products for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company has market cap of $798.74 million. It offers commercial banking depository products, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing solutions, as well as merchant credit card services; and wire transfer, Internet banking, mobile banking, night depository, and cash management services. It has a 11.99 P/E ratio. The firm also provides consumer banking services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.