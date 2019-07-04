Analysts See $0.35 EPS for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI); Leuthold Group Decreased By $3.67 Million Its Intel Corp. (INTC) Stake

Leuthold Group Llc decreased Intel Corp. (INTC) stake by 84.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Leuthold Group Llc sold 69,257 shares as Intel Corp. (INTC)’s stock declined 9.61%. The Leuthold Group Llc holds 13,179 shares with $708,000 value, down from 82,436 last quarter. Intel Corp. now has $217.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $48.52. About 10.74M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 24/05/2018 – FRANCE TO COORDINATE W/ CANADA ON ARTIFICIAL INTEL.: MACRON; 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…; 19/03/2018 – Intel Votes to Extends Chairman’s Term, Selects New Director; 15/03/2018 – SlashGear: Intel details Meltdown and Spectre-proof processors; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Rev $67.5B; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – EXPECTING 2018 REVENUE OF $67.5 BILLION, UP $2.5 BILLION FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – Intel Exec Says Companies Need to Better Retain Diverse Talent; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 05/04/2018 – The analyst also said Intel’s advantage in the processor space has “degraded” with competitor Advanced Micro Devices catching up; 02/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sources: Apple to ditch Intel, will use its own chips in Macs by 2020

Analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to report $0.35 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 6.06% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. LBAI’s profit would be $17.65 million giving it 11.56 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 12.90% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $16.18. About 38,201 shares traded. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has declined 18.43% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.86% the S&P500. Some Historical LBAI News: 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.115/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Rev $47.6M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net $15.3M; 22/04/2018 DJ Lakeland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBAI); 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $5.3M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $42.2M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 15 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q EPS 32c

Among 8 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intel had 23 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, May 9. On Friday, May 10 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform” on Friday, April 5. On Monday, June 10 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Sell” rating by Northland Capital given on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. Northland Capital maintained the shares of INTC in report on Monday, February 25 with “Sell” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Thursday, May 9 with “Market Perform” rating. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 19.

Leuthold Group Llc increased Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 28,658 shares to 72,267 valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Mbs Etf (MBB) stake by 134,970 shares and now owns 157,299 shares. Ishares Jpmorgan Usd Emerging (EMB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen & Steers reported 0% stake. Boston Advisors Ltd Company invested in 1.45% or 528,905 shares. Origin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.68% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 58,762 are held by Hightower Svcs Lta. Hamilton Point Advisors Limited Co reported 8,449 shares. Ashmore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 2.55 million shares for 7.98% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap has 1.37 million shares. Meyer Handelman Co has 1.79% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Legacy Cap Prtnrs has 2.78% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 111,072 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp holds 0.04% or 7,435 shares. Assetmark has 0.18% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Family Mngmt invested in 5,894 shares. Nbt National Bank N A holds 169,713 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Lc holds 0.21% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 56,400 shares. Augustine Asset Mngmt reported 83,611 shares.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94 billion for 13.78 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $352,535 activity. $79,056 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) was sold by Shenoy Navin on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 27.24 million shares or 2.62% more from 26.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 413,783 shares. M&T Natl Bank owns 0% invested in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for 15,590 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Cornerstone Incorporated reported 69 shares stake. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for 267,822 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for 75,372 shares. Voya Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 20,429 shares. Principal, Iowa-based fund reported 221,513 shares. Banc Funds Ltd Co owns 1.58% invested in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for 1.42 million shares. Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Sg Americas Ltd Company reported 0% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Prudential Incorporated reported 152,880 shares. Hennessy Advsrs holds 275,000 shares. Glenmede Com Na holds 250 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $43,303 activity. $3,945 worth of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) was bought by Hanson James E. II on Thursday, May 30.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Lakeland Bank that provides financial services and products for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company has market cap of $816.14 million. It offers commercial banking depository products, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing solutions, as well as merchant credit card services; and wire transfer, Internet banking, mobile banking, night depository, and cash management services. It has a 12.36 P/E ratio. The firm also provides consumer banking services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.