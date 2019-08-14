Analysts See $-0.35 EPS for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD); YIT OYJ ORDINARY SHARES FINLAND (YITYF) SI Decreased By 83.32%

YIT OYJ ORDINARY SHARES FINLAND (OTCMKTS:YITYF) had a decrease of 83.32% in short interest. YITYF’s SI was 15,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 83.32% from 92,900 shares previously. It closed at $5.82 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to report $-0.35 EPS on August, 21.After having $-0.21 EPS previously, Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s analysts see 66.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $11.48. About 60,405 shares traded. Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

YIT Oyj provides construction services for industrial and public sectors, and residential clients primarily in Finland, Russia, the Baltic countries, the Czech Republic, Poland, and Slovakia. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. It operates through three divisions: Housing Finland and CEE, Housing Russia, and Business Premises and Infrastructure. It has a 49.32 P/E ratio. The firm develops and constructs housing, holiday homes, and various residential areas, as well as offices, shopping malls, public facilities and buildings, assisted living facilities, production and logistics premises, and other business premises; maintains property; undertakes renovation projects; and provides road and street maintenance services.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company has market cap of $423.75 million. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor -biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD.

