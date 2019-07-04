Analysts See $0.35 EPS for KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR); Ii-vi (IIVI) Has 1.45 Sentiment

Analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to report $0.35 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 28.57% from last quarter’s $0.49 EPS. KKR’s profit would be $294.91 million giving it 18.56 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.38 EPS previously, KKR & Co. Inc.’s analysts see -7.89% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $25.99. About 2.09M shares traded. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has risen 11.31% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical KKR News: 21/05/2018 – KKR SAID TO WEIGH UNITED GROUP IPO IN LONDON OR AMSTERDAM IN 4Q; 15/05/2018 – JBF INDUSTRIES – JBF GROUP ENTERED INTO ARRANGEMENT WITH KKR FOR RESTRUCTURING OF EQUITY HOLDING, MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE OF JBF GLOBAL PTE (SINGAPORE); 19/04/2018 – DJ KKR & Co LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KKR); 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-KKR launches unit focused on impact investing; 25/05/2018 – Johnson Controls Power Unit Is Said to Draw KKR, Apollo Interest; 09/04/2018 – KKR Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Distributions of $0.125 Per Share; 29/05/2018 – KKR TO BUY BMC SOFTWARE FROM INVESTOR GROUP; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 11/04/2018 – KKR To Appoint David Haines as Executive Chairman of Global Spreads Business; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M

Ii-vi Inc (IIVI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.23, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 120 hedge funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 83 sold and trimmed stock positions in Ii-vi Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 55.88 million shares, down from 56.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ii-vi Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 68 Increased: 80 New Position: 40.

Analysts await II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 15.22% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.46 per share. IIVI’s profit will be $24.27M for 23.87 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by II-VI Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.63% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.64% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $37.24. About 512,397 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) has declined 19.09% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.52% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 08/05/2018 – II-VI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Co., LLC Today; 01/05/2018 – II-VI Sees 4Q Rev $295M-$305M; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Opens New Facility for Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing; 14/03/2018 – II-VI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ II-VI Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIVI); 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Rev $294.7M; 23/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Opens New Applications Laboratory in Detroit for Laser Materials Processing; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $85 MLN; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q REV. $295M TO $305M, EST. $299.4M

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.32 billion. The companyÂ’s II-VI Laser Solutions segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials for use in high-power CO2 lasers, and fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools, as well as offers direct diode lasers for industrial lasers under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brands; compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for optical components, wireless devices, and high-speed communication systems applications; and 6-inch gallium arsenide wafers for use in production of high performance lasers and integrated circuits under the II-VI EpiWorks and II-VI OptoElectronic Devices Division brands. It has a 22.85 P/E ratio. The Company’s II-VI Photonics segment provides crystal materials, optics, microchip lasers, and optoelectronic modules for use in optical communication networks, and other various consumer and commercial applications.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. holds 6.95% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated for 655,228 shares. Daruma Capital Management Llc owns 836,407 shares or 3.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bard Associates Inc has 3.21% invested in the company for 170,870 shares. The California-based Firsthand Capital Management Inc. has invested 3.05% in the stock. Needham Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 168,600 shares.

KKR & Co. L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments in fintech sector. The company has market cap of $21.90 billion. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments. It has a 8.58 P/E ratio. The firm considers investments in all industries with a focus on software, security, semiconductors, consumer electronics, internet of things , internet, information services, information technology infrastructure, network and cyber security architecture, engineering and operations, content, technology and hardware, energy and infrastructure, real estate, services industry with a focus on business services, intelligence, industry-leading franchises and companies in natural resource, containers and packaging, agriculture, airports, ports, forestry, electric utilities, textiles, apparel and luxury goods, household durables, digital media, insurance, brokerage houses, non-durable goods distribution, supermarket retailing, grocery stores, food, beverage, and tobacco, hospitals, entertainment venues and production companies, publishing, printing services, capital goods, financial services, specialized finance, pipelines, and renewable energy.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 0.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold KKR & Co. Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 3.17 million shares or 9.71% less from 3.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walter & Keenan Consulting Co Mi Adv holds 0.34% of its portfolio in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) for 32,500 shares. Walnut Private Equity Prns Limited Liability Company reported 400,000 shares stake. Pinnacle Hldgs Limited Co owns 6,825 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Covey Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 6.73% of its portfolio in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR). Davis Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 2.50M shares. Essex Fincl Inc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) for 21,345 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. KKR & Co had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer initiated it with “Buy” rating and $34 target in Friday, February 22 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $33.5 target in Wednesday, March 20 report.