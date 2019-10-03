Analysts See $0.35 EPS for Fulton Financial (FULT); Nova Measuring Instruments LTD (NVMI) Sentiment Is 2.33

Analysts expect Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) to report $0.35 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.41% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. FULT’s profit would be $58.17M giving it 11.29 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Fulton Financial Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.8. About 772,974 shares traded. Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) has declined 2.07% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FULT News: 25/05/2018 – Atlanta CBS: EXCLUSIVE: Fired Lithonia PD chief failed “to be completely candid” in landing Fulton Co. job; 20/03/2018 – FULTON FINANCIAL CORP FULT.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 19/03/2018 – More details from $KTOS management on Fulton, his role at the company, and impact on its financial statements is necessary; 17/04/2018 – Fulton Fincl 1Q Net $49.5M; 26/04/2018 – HFF Announces $181.57M Construction Financing for Development of Class A Office Tower in Chicago’s Fulton Market District; 17/04/2018 – Fulton Fincl 1Q Net Interest Income $151.3 Million; 19/04/2018 – Metropolitan Diary: Dawn at the Fulton Fish Market; 17/04/2018 – Fulton Fincl 1Q EPS 28c; 29/03/2018 – Fulton-DeKalb Hospital Authority Gift Will Lighten Load for 20 Future MSM Doctors; 17/04/2018 – Fulton Financial Reports First Quarter Net Income of $49.5 Million, or $0.28 Per Share

Nova Measuring Instruments LTD (NVMI) investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.85, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 35 investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 15 sold and reduced holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments LTD. The investment managers in our database reported: 11.64 million shares, up from 10.40 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nova Measuring Instruments LTD in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 10 Increased: 21 New Position: 14.

Needham Investment Management Llc holds 2.5% of its portfolio in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. for 296,500 shares. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. owns 1.59 million shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd has 0.28% invested in the company for 481,304 shares. The Massachusetts-based Adage Capital Partners Gp L.L.C. has invested 0.17% in the stock. Acadian Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.08 million shares.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. The company has market cap of $862.44 million. The firm offers in-line and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems that attach directly to wafer fabrication process equipment. It has a 20.74 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include thin film and optical CD process control for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical polishing, and deposition.

Analysts await Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 52.08% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.48 per share. NVMI’s profit will be $6.43M for 33.52 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.69% negative EPS growth.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding firm that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. The company has market cap of $2.63 billion. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 11.44 P/E ratio. The firm also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; fixed, variable, and adjustable-rate products, such as construction and jumbo loans; and residential mortgages, as well as commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.73 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold Fulton Financial Corporation shares while 82 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 104.87 million shares or 2.64% less from 107.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.