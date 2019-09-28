Analysts See $0.35 EPS for Fulton Financial (FULT); Meridian Interstate Bancorp (EBSB) Sentiment Is 0.86

Analysts expect Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) to report $0.35 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.41% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. FULT’s profit would be $58.63 million giving it 11.67 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Fulton Financial Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.34. About 624,672 shares traded. Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) has declined 2.07% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FULT News: 14/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: Ex-Chief Fulton to sign with Texans; 29/03/2018 – City of Chicago: Historic Fulton Market Property Proposed for Tax Incentive; 25/05/2018 – WTOC Savannah: EXCLUSIVE: Fired Lithonia police chief failed ‘to be completely candid’ in landing Fulton Co. job; 19/03/2018 – More details from $KTOS management on Fulton, his role at the company, and impact on its financial statements is necessary; 23/04/2018 – DJ Fulton Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FULT); 22/05/2018 – Bank Regulator Approves Merger of Three Fulton Financial Corporation Subsidiary Banks; 29/03/2018 – Fulton-DeKalb Hospital Authority Gift Will Lighten Load for 20 Future MSM Doctors; 17/04/2018 – Fulton Fincl 1Q Net $49.5M; 20/03/2018 – FULTON FINL BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 12C/SHR FROM 11C, EST. 12C; 20/03/2018 – Fulton Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Meridian Interstate Bancorp Inc (EBSB) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.26, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 49 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 57 decreased and sold their stock positions in Meridian Interstate Bancorp Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 32.86 million shares, down from 33.29 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Meridian Interstate Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 40 Increased: 33 New Position: 16.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding firm that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. The company has market cap of $2.74 billion. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 11.83 P/E ratio. The firm also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; fixed, variable, and adjustable-rate products, such as construction and jumbo loans; and residential mortgages, as well as commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.73 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold Fulton Financial Corporation shares while 82 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 104.87 million shares or 2.64% less from 107.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 101,639 shares. Fulton Bank & Trust Na stated it has 2.21% in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Comerica Commercial Bank accumulated 188,086 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd reported 0% stake. Ameriprise Finance, Minnesota-based fund reported 489,653 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 2,480 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Connors Investor Serv Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Moreover, Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation has 0.02% invested in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) for 60,104 shares. 12,116 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Management Inc. Susquehanna Group Llp accumulated 59,352 shares or 0% of the stock. Architects Inc holds 0.01% or 3,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The owns 371,251 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Ltd Co has invested 0% in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.02% in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT).

Analysts await Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 6.06% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.33 per share. EBSB’s profit will be $16.53 million for 15.06 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Meridian Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.90% EPS growth.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc holds 2.35% of its portfolio in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. for 913,581 shares. Castine Capital Management Llc owns 476,862 shares or 2.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Salzhauer Michael has 1.8% invested in the company for 209,320 shares. The Massachusetts-based Nbw Capital Llc has invested 0.51% in the stock. White Pine Capital Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 65,352 shares.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial services and products for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex counties, Massachusetts. The company has market cap of $996.06 million. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits comprising checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts. It has a 16.1 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of commercial real estate loans, which are secured by properties used for business purposes, such as office buildings, industrial facilities, and retail facilities; one- to four-family residential loans, including mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase or refinance existing homes; multi-family real estate loans; construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, credit builder, and annuity and overdraft loans.

The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.68. About 79,930 shares traded. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (EBSB) has declined 0.86% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical EBSB News: 14/05/2018 – MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD – RETAIL SALES VOLUMES IN APRIL 2018 DECREASED BY 0.6% COMPARED TO APRIL 2017; 05/03/2018 – MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS CURRENTLY RECEIVING CONTINUAL SUPPLY OF EPIPEN INJECTORS FROM MANUFACTURING PARTNER MERIDIAN MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES; 13/03/2018 – Accruent Announces Meridian Enhancements Including First Cloud-Based ALIM Solution; 11/04/2018 – DOT TSA: Temporary TSA Pre✓® application center to open at Meridian; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor Co to Provide Update on Meridian Magnesium Products of Amerca Fire, Parts Issue; 12/03/2018 – MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD – RETAIL SALES VOLUMES IN FEBRUARY 2018 DECREASED BY 12.7% COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2017; 22/03/2018 – MERIDIAN WASTE SOLUTIONS’ ATTIS INDUSTRIES TO BUY A; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Hackensack Meridian Hlth, NJ Bnd Rtgs To ‘AA-‘