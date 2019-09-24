Analysts See $0.35 EPS for First Community (FCCO); SafeCharge International Group Limited (LON:SCH) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. SafeCharge International Group has GBX 436 highest and GBX 436 lowest target. GBX 436’s average target is -3.33% below currents GBX 451 stock price. SafeCharge International Group had 3 analyst reports since May 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Friday, May 24. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, June 7. See SafeCharge International Group Limited (LON:SCH) latest ratings:

07/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 390.00 New Target: GBX 436.00 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 350.00 New Target: GBX 436.00 Downgrade

24/05/2019 Broker: Bryan Garnier & Cie Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 380.00 Maintain

Analysts expect First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) to report $0.35 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.41% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. FCCO’s profit would be $2.59 million giving it 13.96 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.37 EPS previously, First Community Corporation’s analysts see -5.41% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $19.54. About 4,347 shares traded. First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) has declined 22.32% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.32% the S&P500. Some Historical FCCO News: 18/04/2018 – First Community (SC) 1Q EPS 35c; 24/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Model Home Grand Opening for First Community in San Diego; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 17/04/2018 First Community Solar Plus Storage Project in Massachusetts Dedicated Today; 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Community Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCO); 18/04/2018 – FIRST COMMUNITY CORP FCCO.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.10/SHR; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Community Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCT)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking services and products to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company has market cap of $144.82 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate. It has a 13.86 P/E ratio. The Company’s deposit products include demand deposit accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposits.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.96, from 1.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 12 investors sold First Community Corporation shares while 12 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 3.11 million shares or 13.94% less from 3.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenwood Assocs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 15,375 shares. Stifel Fincl has invested 0% in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.13% or 70,000 shares. Blair William & Communication Il holds 0% of its portfolio in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) for 21,724 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 24,480 shares. Penn Capital Management reported 0.17% in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). Advisory Services Net Limited Liability Company reported 1,814 shares. Citigroup Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). Cutler Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.29% stake. Renaissance Tech Llc owns 107,900 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 343,638 shares. California-based Wells Fargo Com Mn has invested 0% in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 30,873 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Weiss Asset Management Lp invested in 13,700 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $14,792 activity. Sosebee Jane S had bought 825 shares worth $14,792 on Friday, June 14.

More notable recent First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Stock Gained 65% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why First Community Corporation’s (NASDAQ:FCCO) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could First Community Corporation’s (NASDAQ:FCCO) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “First Community Announces Executive Retirements and Promotion – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

SafeCharge International Group Limited provides payments services, technologies, and risk management solutions for online and mobile businesses in Europe and internationally. The company has market cap of 689.54 million GBP. It offers payments solutions, including Cashier, an online checkout solution; mCashier, a mobile checkout solution; POS, a point-of-sale checkout product; card acquiring and issuing services; fraud prevention platform, a real-time risk-mitigation solution; and transaction management solution, a transaction processing hub that routes transactions throughout the payment process encompassing various channels of payments from online, mobile, and POS. It has a 27.84 P/E ratio. The firm also provides dashboard, which offers insights for the checkout and payments process; and data analytics that enables merchants to make decisions that affect their conversion optimization, as well as customizable business intelligence reports, which are available specific to its merchantÂ’s requirements to gain insights into information critical to their business.

