Analysts See $0.35 EPS for CorePoint Lodging Inc. (CPLG); Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) SI Decreased By 3.61%

Analysts expect CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) to report $0.35 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.36 EPS change or 50.70% from last quarter’s $0.71 EPS. CPLG’s profit would be $20.36M giving it 8.15 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.40 EPS previously, CorePoint Lodging Inc.’s analysts see -12.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.41. About 239,134 shares traded. CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) has declined 53.08% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.08% the S&P500.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) had a decrease of 3.61% in short interest. DCPH’s SI was 3.53 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.61% from 3.67M shares previously. With 210,800 avg volume, 17 days are for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s short sellers to cover DCPH’s short positions. The SI to Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 23.47%. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.37. About 211,309 shares traded. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) has declined 34.17% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.17% the S&P500. Some Historical DCPH News: 29/05/2018 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Appoints Stephen B. Ruddy as Chief Technical Officer; 17/04/2018 – DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS TO REPORT TOP-LINE DATA FROM ONGOING INVICTUS STUDY IN 2019; 04/05/2018 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Access Event Set By JMP for May. 11; 23/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Goldfield, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, WesBanco, Carolina; 15/03/2018 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Report Clinical and Preclinical Data with DCC-2618 at the Upcoming 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 14/05/2018 – Opaleye Management Buys 1.1% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 1.8% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc; 17/04/2018 – PRECLINICAL DATA DEMONSTRATE THAT DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS’ DCC-2618 EXHIBITS BROADER INHIBITION PROFILE AGAINST PRIMARY AND SECONDARY DRUG-RESISTANT MUTATIONS IN GASTROINTESTINAL STROMAL TUMORS…; 03/05/2018 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 28/03/2018 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 62c

More notable recent Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GOOGL, DCPH, ONB – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Implied Volatility Surging for Deciphera (DCPH) Stock Options – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Focus On Earnings Deluge, Mid-Year Clinical Trial Readouts – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “2 Biotech Stocks Expected to Double – Schaeffers Research” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company has market cap of $854.29 million. The firm develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors.

More notable recent CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CorePoint Lodging Inc. Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CorePoint Lodging: Gambling On A Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CorePoint Lodging Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:CPLG – GlobeNewswire” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CorePoint Lodging Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CPLG – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About CorePoint Lodging Inc. (CPLG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

CorePoint Lodging Inc., a real estate investment trust company, focuses on midscale and upper-midscale lodging business. The company has market cap of $663.73 million. As of May 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 316 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. It currently has negative earnings.