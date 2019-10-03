Analysts See $0.35 EPS for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (CWST); SBANKEN ASA ORDINARY SHARES (MDRDF) Shorts Up By 31.37%

SBANKEN ASA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MDRDF) had an increase of 31.37% in short interest. MDRDF’s SI was 20,100 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 31.37% from 15,300 shares previously. It closed at $8.45 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to report $0.35 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter’s $0.3 EPS. CWST’s profit would be $16.56 million giving it 31.34 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Casella Waste Systems, Inc.’s analysts see 29.63% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $43.87. About 198,418 shares traded. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has risen 61.00% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CWST News: 27/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketed; 15/03/2018 – Casella Waste at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By First Analysis; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – PROCEEDS TO BE LOANED TO CASELLA TO FINANCE COSTS OF CERTAIN OF CASELLA’S SOLID WASTE LANDFILL FACILITIES, AMONG OTHERS; 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems Sees FY18 Rev $618M-$628M; 27/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketed VEDA Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds; 14/05/2018 – Casella Waste at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – RECEIVED NOTICE OF INTENT TO SUE COMPANY OVER ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF CLEAN WATER ACT AT NCES LANDFILL; 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketing

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 12 investors sold Casella Waste Systems, Inc. shares while 58 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 40.65 million shares or 3.29% more from 39.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 62,800 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Northern Trust Corp invested 0% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). The Idaho-based Caprock Gru Inc has invested 0.05% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 35,240 shares stake. Granahan Invest Mgmt Ma owns 249,250 shares. 22,202 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Nuveen Asset Ltd Llc holds 303,850 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corp reported 0.01% stake. Advisory Svcs Network Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 7,732 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rwc Asset Llp has 63,000 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc has 27,548 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 140,367 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Van Eck Associate Corporation has invested 0.01% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). 1.48M are held by Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Limited Liability.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services firm in the northeastern United States. The company has market cap of $2.08 billion. The firm operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other divisions. It has a 106.74 P/E ratio. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $56,479 activity. $56,479 worth of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) was bought by Heald Christopher.

Among 2 analysts covering Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Casella Waste Systems has $5200 highest and $36 lowest target. $44’s average target is 0.30% above currents $43.87 stock price. Casella Waste Systems had 5 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, April 4 by UBS. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

Sbanken ASA, a digital bank that provides various banking products to retail clients through its banking platform in Norway. The company has market cap of $. It offers deposit products, such as security deposit accounts and home buyer's savings account; and home loans, car loans, credit cards, overdraft facilities, personal loans, custody account loans, and mortgage loans, as well as short-term loans. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides payment services, including invoice payments, international payments, card transactions, etc.; log-in, security solutions, etc.; and investment products, as well as online banking services.

