Analysts See $0.35 EPS for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE); Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Has Trimmed Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding

Analysts expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to report $0.35 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 6.06% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. CTRE’s profit would be $33.45 million giving it 16.94 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, CareTrust REIT, Inc.’s analysts see 9.37% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.71. About 204,238 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 66.87% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 08/05/2018 – CARETRUST REIT INC CTRE.O – QTRLY REV $38.1 MLN VS $30.6 MLN; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Announces Addition of Two New Provider Relationships; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q Rev $38.1M; 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CareTrust REIT To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 23.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 4,884 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 11.82%. The Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc holds 15,825 shares with $2.52 million value, down from 20,709 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $125.46B valuation. The stock increased 2.24% or $3.78 during the last trading session, reaching $172.4. About 2.08M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell targets 10 pct revenue growth in Southeast Asia this year; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.98, REV VIEW $42.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO; 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS SZLOSEK TO RETIRE FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Reach With Versatile New Router

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.27 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 33.35 P/E ratio. It is engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties.

Among 2 analysts covering CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CareTrust REIT had 8 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 9.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 EPS, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51 billion for 20.72 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $183 target in Monday, April 22 report. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. Deily Linnet F sold $629,808 worth of stock. Shares for $154,143 were sold by Paz George on Wednesday, February 6.

