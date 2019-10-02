Analysts See $0.35 EPS for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (CSTR); Vaccinex (VCNX) Sellers Decreased By 3.75% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to report $0.35 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 12.90% from last quarter’s $0.31 EPS. CSTR’s profit would be $6.10 million giving it 11.62 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.38 EPS previously, Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -7.89% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $16.27. About 53,828 shares traded. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) has declined 10.99% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTR News: 12/04/2018 Coinstar and doxo Announce Partnership to Simplify Paying Bills with Cash; 26/04/2018 – CapStar Fincl Holdings 1Q EPS 25c; 15/05/2018 – Coinstar Teams with Amazon to Provide Amazon Cash Reload Sites; 19/04/2018 – DJ CapStar Financial Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTR)

Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) had a decrease of 3.75% in short interest. VCNX’s SI was 7,700 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 3.75% from 8,000 shares previously. With 10,900 avg volume, 1 days are for Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX)’s short sellers to cover VCNX’s short positions. The SI to Vaccinex Inc’s float is 0.34%. The stock increased 3.91% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $7.45. About 2,663 shares traded. Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CapStar Announces Exit of Corsair Nasdaq:CSTR – GlobeNewswire” on September 12, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Stock deal gives CapStar more control over its future – Nashville Business Journal” published on September 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CapStar Announces Expansion of Share Repurchase Program and Ability to Conduct Privately Negotiated Transactions – GlobeNewswire” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$15.24, Is Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Retail and CX Banking Leader Joins CapStar – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding firm for CapStar Bank that provides commercial banking services to consumer and corporate clients located primarily in Davidson, Sumner, Williamson, and the surrounding counties in Tennessee. The company has market cap of $283.62 million. It generates a range of deposit services and products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products. It has a 21.02 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial and consumer real estate loans, construction and land development loans, consumer loans, and other loans.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company has market cap of $110.73 million. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease.