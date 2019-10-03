Analysts See $0.35 EPS for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (CSTR); Emx Royalty Corporationhares (canada (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Sellers Decreased By 8.21% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to report $0.35 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 12.90% from last quarter’s $0.31 EPS. CSTR’s profit would be $6.10 million giving it 11.60 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.38 EPS previously, Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -7.89% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.24. About 30,574 shares traded. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) has declined 10.99% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ CapStar Financial Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTR); 12/04/2018 Coinstar and doxo Announce Partnership to Simplify Paying Bills with Cash; 15/05/2018 – Coinstar Teams with Amazon to Provide Amazon Cash Reload Sites; 26/04/2018 – CapStar Fincl Holdings 1Q EPS 25c

Emx Royalty Corporationhares (canada (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) had a decrease of 8.21% in short interest. EMX's SI was 35,800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 8.21% from 39,000 shares previously. With 87,900 avg volume, 0 days are for Emx Royalty Corporationhares (canada (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)'s short sellers to cover EMX's short positions. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.0016 during the last trading session, reaching $1.3616. About 44,777 shares traded. EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) has risen 8.80% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.80% the S&P500.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding firm for CapStar Bank that provides commercial banking services to consumer and corporate clients located primarily in Davidson, Sumner, Williamson, and the surrounding counties in Tennessee. The company has market cap of $283.09 million. It generates a range of deposit services and products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products. It has a 20.98 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial and consumer real estate loans, construction and land development loans, consumer loans, and other loans.

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The company has market cap of $112.63 million. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada.