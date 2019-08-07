Analysts See $0.35 EPS for BBVA Banco FrancÃ©s S.A. (BBAR); Two Creeks Capital Management LP Raised By $181.50 Million Its Visa (V) Holding

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased Visa Inc (V) stake by 1211.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp acquired 1.16M shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Two Creeks Capital Management Lp holds 1.26M shares with $196.71M value, up from 96,000 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $386.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $172.58. About 3.23 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Payments Volume Up 11%; 17/04/2018 – CHINA TO GRANT VISA FREE ENTRY TO HAINAN FOR 59 COUNTRIES; 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – INCREASED FISCAL FULL-YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK BASED ON STRONG PERFORMANCE IN THE FIRST HALF; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban – letter; 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Transactions Processed 29.3B; 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis

Analysts expect BBVA Banco FrancÃ©s S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) to report $0.35 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 22.22% from last quarter’s $0.45 EPS. BBAR’s profit would be $60.52 million giving it 7.86 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.76 EPS previously, BBVA Banco FrancÃ©s S.A.’s analysts see -53.95% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11. About 189,448 shares traded. BBVA Banco FrancÃ©s S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BBVA Banco FrancÃ©s S.A. provides various banking services and products to individuals and companies in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company has market cap of $1.90 billion. The firm accepts checking, savings, and current accounts, as well as time and demand deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides personal and auto loans, and mortgages; loans to the government sector, central bank, and financial institutions, as well as overdraft lines of credit, discounted instruments, real estate mortgage loans, pledge loans, consumer loans, and pre-financing and export financing.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) stake by 265,350 shares to 408,151 valued at $71.56M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FANG) stake by 54,600 shares and now owns 136,300 shares. Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) was reduced too.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained the shares of V in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies reinitiated it with “Buy” rating and $21000 target in Thursday, July 18 report. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, August 1. Stephens maintained the shares of V in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. Nomura maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 2. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Nomura. Barclays Capital maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Friday, July 19. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $19500 target. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Investments Ltd Co reported 4.38M shares stake. Indiana-based Wallington Asset Management Lc has invested 3.32% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Deltec Asset Mngmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 99,910 shares. Chatham Inc holds 1,400 shares. Atlanta Mngmt Company L L C reported 1.57 million shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Baltimore has 87,192 shares for 2.38% of their portfolio. Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv holds 18,940 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Co holds 0.22% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 1.54M shares. Seatown Holdg Pte Ltd owns 1.15% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 62,500 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel reported 1.78% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Personal Capital Advsrs Corp has 0.04% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 23,116 shares. Park Avenue Lc holds 0.21% or 24,266 shares in its portfolio. Grimes & Com Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 3,574 shares. Polar Llp holds 1.19M shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Foundry Prtn Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).