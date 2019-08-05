Analysts See $0.35 EPS for BBVA Banco FrancÃ©s S.A. (BBAR); Fireeye (FEYE) Shorts Raised By 3.9%

Analysts expect BBVA Banco FrancÃ©s S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) to report $0.35 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 22.22% from last quarter’s $0.45 EPS. BBAR’s profit would be $61.68M giving it 7.90 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.76 EPS previously, BBVA Banco FrancÃ©s S.A.’s analysts see -53.95% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $11.06. About 141,246 shares traded. BBVA Banco FrancÃ©s S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) had an increase of 3.9% in short interest. FEYE’s SI was 15.78 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.9% from 15.19 million shares previously. With 3.59 million avg volume, 4 days are for Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)’s short sellers to cover FEYE’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.56% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $13.27. About 1.64M shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 04/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Axon Enterprise and FireEye; 16/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 15/03/2018 – Tech Industry Watches FireEye’s Turnaround Effort; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Unveils SmartVision Edition to Detect Stealthy, Malicious Traffic Inside Networks; 14/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Attivo Networks Snags Ex-FireEye CTO Tony Cole To Accelerate Vertical Push; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO BUY PART OF ’35 CONV NOTES; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 28/03/2018 – FIREEYE INC FEYE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $19; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO PAY CAPPED CALL DEAL COSTS; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Rev $820M-$830M

BBVA Banco FrancÃ©s S.A. provides various banking services and products to individuals and companies in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company has market cap of $1.95 billion. The firm accepts checking, savings, and current accounts, as well as time and demand deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides personal and auto loans, and mortgages; loans to the government sector, central bank, and financial institutions, as well as overdraft lines of credit, discounted instruments, real estate mortgage loans, pledge loans, consumer loans, and pre-financing and export financing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold FireEye, Inc. shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 260,543 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.02% or 2.01 million shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru Communications owns 150 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Element Cap Management, a New York-based fund reported 25,981 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 350 shares stake. Gsa Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 15,051 shares. Pnc Svcs Gp accumulated 38,369 shares or 0% of the stock. Alyeska Gp Lp holds 1.74 million shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 0.11% or 3.30 million shares. Group Inc One Trading L P reported 0% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 178,779 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 5.58 million shares. Tocqueville Asset L P holds 0.01% or 25,675 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Intll Gru Llp holds 0% or 666,634 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Stephens Gp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.3% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE).

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company has market cap of $2.72 billion. The firm provides vector-specific appliance and cloud solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It currently has negative earnings. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances.