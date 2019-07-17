Analysts See $-0.35 EPS for Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS); Farallon Capital Management Has Cut By $48.55 Million Its Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Stake

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) stake by 33.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 2.02 million shares as Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA)’s stock rose 2.31%. The Farallon Capital Management Llc holds 3.95M shares with $98.42 million value, down from 5.97 million last quarter. Liberty Global Plc now has $18.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $26.11. About 938,735 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 16.31% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.74% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) to report $-0.35 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 20.45% from last quarter’s $-0.44 EPS. After having $-0.47 EPS previously, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s analysts see -25.53% EPS growth. The stock decreased 10.26% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $2.1. About 463,328 shares traded. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) has declined 64.21% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.64% the S&P500. Some Historical ABUS News: 11/04/2018 – Arbutus and Roivant Launch Genevant Sciences with Industry-Leading Platform to Develop Broad Range of RNA Therapeutics for Gene; 11/04/2018 – Vivek Ramaswamy is diving into RNA, launching a new biotech with Arbutus and a team of vets $ABUS; 11/04/2018 – Arbutus and Roivant Launch Genevant Sciences with Industry-Leading Platform to Develop Broad Range of RNA Therapeutics for Genetic Diseases; 12/04/2018 – Arbutus Presents Complementary Results From Preclinical Combination Studies of HBV Therapeutic Candidates at EASL 2018; 14/03/2018 – Arbutus Biopharma FY Adj Loss/Shr $1.09; 14/03/2018 – Arbutus Biopharma FY Loss/Shr $1.56; 14/03/2018 – ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORP – INTERIM ON-TREATMENT RESULTS FROM ARB-1467 STUDY ARE EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018, FOLLOWED BY FINAL RESULTS IN 2019; 03/05/2018 – ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 36C, EST. LOSS/SHR 41C; 11/04/2018 – ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORP – CO WILL RETAIN ENTIRETY OF ITS ROYALTY ENTITLEMENT ON COMMERCIALIZATION OF ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICAL’S PATISIRAN; 14/03/2018 – ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA 4Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $54.3M

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $122.88 million. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). It currently has negative earnings. The company's lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV.

Among 3 analysts covering Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Liberty Global had 8 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 1. Pivotal Research maintained Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) rating on Thursday, March 14. Pivotal Research has “Buy” rating and $32 target. Bank of America downgraded Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) on Wednesday, April 10 to “Underperform” rating. Pivotal Research maintained Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Pivotal Research has “Buy” rating and $32 target.

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) stake by 15,000 shares to 940,000 valued at $89.79M in 2019Q1. It also upped Zealand Pharma A S stake by 48,700 shares and now owns 948,700 shares. Voyager Therapeutics Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 48.75% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.8 per share. LBTYA’s profit will be $297.69M for 15.92 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.43 actual EPS reported by Liberty Global Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -195.35% EPS growth.