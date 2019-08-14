Analysts See $0.35 EPS for AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV); Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Weingarten Realty Investors had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, March 4. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. See Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) latest ratings:

Analysts expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to report $0.35 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 40.68% from last quarter’s $0.59 EPS. AVAV’s profit would be $8.38 million giving it 36.96 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.26 EPS previously, AeroVironment, Inc.’s analysts see 34.62% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $51.74. About 85,549 shares traded. AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has declined 24.51% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AVAV News: 17/05/2018 – AeroVironment CEO’s Alleged Cover-Up Exposed $AVAV; 04/05/2018 – AeroVironment Awarded ISO 9001:2015 + AS9100D Certification for Quality Management System; 17/05/2018 – $AVAV staffers allegedly transported live bombs on a commercial Delta Airlines $DAL flight in 2015; 06/03/2018 – AEROVIRONMENT SEES FY EPS 45C TO 65C, EST. 68C; 22/05/2018 – Recent U.S. Army Awards for AeroVironment Switchblade Tactical Missile Systems and Services Bring Total Contract Value to $111 Million since August 2017; Include First Switchblade Order for U.S; 07/03/2018 – Just thinking back and wondering why @jimcramer on @MadMoneyOnCNBC said we had “egg on our face” + told retail investors in Dec 2017 to buy $AVAV as ‘the next big thing’. The Cramer top is in at $58; 06/03/2018 – AEROVIRONMENT 3Q REV. $63.9M, EST. $62.5M; 18/05/2018 – $AVAV cites “baseless legal claims” but notably does not deny factual allegations. Time for the Board to force actual transparency starting with the alleged internal investigation and purge; 17/05/2018 – Aurelius: At least 56 senior employees have left $AVAV. Anyone with knowledge of illegal activity or threatened by Nawabj is; 07/03/2018 – Aerovironment Volume Surges More Than 23 Times 20 Day Average

The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $27.52. About 489,513 shares traded. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 1.95% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q Rev $132.5M; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 57C, EST. 57C; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS WRI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reports Another Strong Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.29/Shr-FFO $2.35/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reaffirms Core FFO for 2018; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty 1Q Core FFO 57c/Share; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – REAFFIRM CORE FFO FOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – INCREASING 2018 NAREIT FFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $2.29 TO $2.35

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold Weingarten Realty Investors shares while 71 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 101.24 million shares or 5.58% more from 95.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 25,694 shares. Wellington Group Llp reported 17,898 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 24,100 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Smithfield Trust stated it has 0.01% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Utah Retirement Sys reported 32,820 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 513,284 shares. 22,493 were reported by Hightower Limited. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 640,947 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Rech invested in 184,463 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp has 309 shares. Federated Pa stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Gw Henssler & Assocs Ltd holds 0.1% or 37,215 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation has 0% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Landscape Mgmt Lc reported 35,359 shares.

Weingarten Realty Investors is a publically owned equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.54 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. It has a 14.99 P/E ratio. The firm engages in ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.75, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold AeroVironment, Inc. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 19.37 million shares or 5.05% less from 20.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Limited Com accumulated 4,386 shares. Mason Street Advisors Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). Barclays Public Limited Com holds 23,069 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested 0% in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). Prudential Fincl Incorporated reported 0% stake. Pinebridge Invests L P stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division reported 48 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). Lord Abbett And Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) for 395,309 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 3,515 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0% or 3,631 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 0.01% invested in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) for 24,523 shares. Connors Investor Services Incorporated reported 28,547 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Management has invested 0.07% in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV).

Among 2 analysts covering AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AeroVironment has $86 highest and $60 lowest target. $76.67’s average target is 48.18% above currents $51.74 stock price. AeroVironment had 6 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) rating on Thursday, March 14. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $60 target. The stock of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Canaccord Genuity.