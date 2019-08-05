Analysts See $-0.34 EPS for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA); Cyberoptics (CYBE) Shorts Up By 12.76%

Cyberoptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) had an increase of 12.76% in short interest. CYBE’s SI was 232,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 12.76% from 206,100 shares previously. With 37,900 avg volume, 6 days are for Cyberoptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE)’s short sellers to cover CYBE’s short positions. The SI to Cyberoptics Corporation’s float is 3.38%. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.12. About 36,692 shares traded. CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) has declined 28.46% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBE News: 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in CyberOptics; 19/04/2018 – CyberOptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 CyberOptics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ CyberOptics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYBE); 24/04/2018 – CYBEROPTICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $14.1 MLN VS $11.9 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Rev $14.1M

Analysts expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) to report $-0.34 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.70 EPS change or 67.31% from last quarter’s $-1.04 EPS. After having $-0.30 EPS previously, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s analysts see 13.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 9.99% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.54. About 23,378 shares traded. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) has declined 30.45% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.45% the S&P500.

More notable recent CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nanotech Breakthrough To Usher In Revaluation Of CyberOptics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “CyberOptics Reports Second Quarter Results – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE), The Stock That Zoomed 100% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.96, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold CyberOptics Corporation shares while 11 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 4.18 million shares or 1.85% more from 4.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penbrook Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.74% or 98,060 shares. Fmr stated it has 262 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 6,710 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 471,237 shares stake. Tower Lc (Trc) holds 1,384 shares. Apis Ltd Liability Corporation invested 3.7% of its portfolio in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership invested in 605,309 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Spark Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) for 20,066 shares. 67,903 are held by Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc invested 0% of its portfolio in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag accumulated 0% or 19,644 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md has invested 0% in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). Barclays Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) for 49,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.01% or 124,285 shares in its portfolio. Mairs Pwr holds 217,444 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

CyberOptics Corporation is a developer and maker of high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $93.24 million. The companyÂ’s sensors are being used in general purpose metrology and 3D scanning, surface mount technology , and semiconductor markets to improve yields and productivity. It has a 30.02 P/E ratio. It offers SMT electronic assembly alignment sensor products, including LaserAlign sensors for incorporation into pick-and-place machines; BoardAlign Camera that identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board and aligns the board in the pick-and-place machine prior to component placement; and InPrinter Inspection Camera, which identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board to ensure accurate board registration prior to placement of solder paste.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $8,740 activity. The insider Kulkarni Subodh K bought 500 shares worth $8,740.