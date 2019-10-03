Analysts See $0.34 EPS for Two River Bancorp (TRCB); Punch & Associates Investment Management Decreased Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Holding

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) stake by 18.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 17,864 shares as Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD)’s stock rose 18.80%. The Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc holds 79,134 shares with $9.40M value, down from 96,998 last quarter. Lithia Mtrs Inc now has $2.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.33% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $126.32. About 162,195 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Rev $2.66B; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Sees New Locations Adding Net $1.4 Billion in Annualized Rev; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $12 BLN TO $12.5 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Net $52.1M; 06/03/2018 Haig Partners Advises Prestige Family Of Fine Cars On Sale To Lithia Motors, Inc; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY TOTAL SAME STORE SALES WERE FLAT; 16/04/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q EPS $2.07; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY USED VEHICLE RETAIL SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 5%; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 Rev $12B-$12.5B

Analysts expect Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) to report $0.34 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.03% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. TRCB’s profit would be $2.95M giving it 15.02 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Two River Bancorp’s analysts see -2.86% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.43. About 18,266 shares traded. Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) has declined 23.21% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TRCB News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Two River Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRCB); 19/04/2018 – TWO RIVER BANCORP QTRLY TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED TO $10.66, COMPARED TO $10.44; 19/04/2018 Two River Bancorp 1Q EPS 31c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold LAD shares while 66 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 24.05 million shares or 5.06% more from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bbt Capital Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 2,584 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated stated it has 229,215 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 28,215 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Contravisory Invest Mgmt holds 0.02% or 540 shares in its portfolio. Indexiq Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Rk Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 56,562 shares. Punch Assoc Investment Mgmt holds 0.78% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) or 79,134 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs Inc accumulated 79 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 8,300 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.01% or 10,300 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Teton Inc has 26,250 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Kennedy Capital holds 45,610 shares. Swiss State Bank holds 0.01% or 41,600 shares. Axa holds 26,400 shares.

Analysts await Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.14 earnings per share, up 10.95% or $0.31 from last year’s $2.83 per share. LAD’s profit will be $74.10 million for 10.06 P/E if the $3.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.95 actual earnings per share reported by Lithia Motors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.44% EPS growth.

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for Two River Community Bank that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual consumers. The company has market cap of $177.55 million. The firm accepts deposit products, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. It has a 15.13 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential real estate loans, such as single-family detached units, individual condominium units, two-to-four family dwelling units, and townhouses; consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, home equity loans, personal loans, automobile loans, and overdraft protection; participation loans; and small business administration loans.