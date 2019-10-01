Analysts See $0.34 EPS for Two River Bancorp (TRCB); Pimco High Income Fund Has 1.63 Sentiment

Analysts expect Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) to report $0.34 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.03% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. TRCB’s profit would be $2.95 million giving it 15.24 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Two River Bancorp’s analysts see -2.86% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.73. About 8,487 shares traded. Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) has declined 23.21% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TRCB News: 19/04/2018 – TWO RIVER BANCORP QTRLY TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED TO $10.66, COMPARED TO $10.44; 19/04/2018 Two River Bancorp 1Q EPS 31c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Two River Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRCB)

Pimco High Income Fund (PHK) investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.58, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 26 funds started new or increased holdings, while 16 sold and trimmed stakes in Pimco High Income Fund. The funds in our database now own: 4.14 million shares, down from 4.40 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Pimco High Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 9 Increased: 19 New Position: 7.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe.

The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.74. About 253,929 shares traded. PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. holds 0.22% of its portfolio in PIMCO High Income Fund for 50,540 shares. Clenar Muke Llc owns 622,470 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sigma Planning Corp has 0.12% invested in the company for 291,978 shares. The Texas-based Stratford Consulting Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv, a California-based fund reported 15,517 shares.

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for Two River Community Bank that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual consumers. The company has market cap of $180.16 million. The firm accepts deposit products, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. It has a 15.36 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential real estate loans, such as single-family detached units, individual condominium units, two-to-four family dwelling units, and townhouses; consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, home equity loans, personal loans, automobile loans, and overdraft protection; participation loans; and small business administration loans.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $59,816 activity. Butrico Charles F Jr bought $18,468 worth of stock. Another trade for 102 shares valued at $1,488 was bought by TURNER ALAN B. VITALE ANDREW A bought $15,590 worth of stock. On Friday, April 26 the insider PERRI JOHN J JR bought $15,500. Another trade for 289 shares valued at $4,309 was made by GROSSMAN ROBERT B on Tuesday, May 14.