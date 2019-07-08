Analysts See $0.34 EPS for Terreno Realty (TRNO); Cavco Industries (CVCO)’s Sentiment Is 1.23

Cavco Industries Inc (CVCO) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.12, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 81 active investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 66 trimmed and sold equity positions in Cavco Industries Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 8.00 million shares, down from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cavco Industries Inc in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 48 Increased: 54 New Position: 27.

Analysts expect Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) to report $0.34 EPS on August, 1.TRNO's profit would be $21.46M giving it 36.45 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Terreno Realty Corporation's analysts see -2.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $49.57. About 162,479 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 19.43% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500.

Cavco Industries, Inc. designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.40 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. It has a 20.76 P/E ratio. It markets its manufactured homes under the brand names of Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Homes.

Venator Capital Management Ltd. holds 2.74% of its portfolio in Cavco Industries, Inc. for 22,500 shares. Robotti Robert owns 54,674 shares or 2.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gendell Jeffrey L has 2.25% invested in the company for 138,280 shares. The Delaware-based Ashford Capital Management Inc has invested 1.81% in the stock. West Coast Financial Llc, a California-based fund reported 24,506 shares.

The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $153.66. About 44,113 shares traded. Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO) has declined 30.87% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.30% the S&P500.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $210,200 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $210,200 was bought by Lee David M.

