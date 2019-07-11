Analysts See $0.34 EPS for TechnipFMC plc (FTI); Midwestone Financial Group (MOFG) Has 1.82 Sentiment

Midwestone Financial Group Inc (MOFG) investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.59, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 40 institutional investors increased and opened new positions, while 22 decreased and sold their stock positions in Midwestone Financial Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 5.43 million shares, up from 5.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Midwestone Financial Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 18 Increased: 26 New Position: 14.

Analysts expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to report $0.34 EPS on July, 24 after the close.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 21.43% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. FTI’s profit would be $151.60M giving it 18.57 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, TechnipFMC plc’s analysts see 466.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.85% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $25.26. About 4.02M shares traded or 10.79% up from the average. TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) has declined 28.17% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.60% the S&P500. Some Historical FTI News: 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS CLOSING OF TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS AND ANTICIPATED TO OCCUR LATE IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – REG-TechnipFMC TechnipFMC plc: PDMR Notification; 17/04/2018 – FTI Closes First Tranche of Private Placement Financing; 02/04/2018 – Federal Maritime: FMC Issues Information Demands in Detention & Demurrage Investigation; 25/05/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE – WILL IMPLEMENT A SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME; 08/03/2018 – SNC-LAVALIN – IN CONSORTIUM WITH TECHNIPFMC, CO AWARDED LUMP SUM EPC CONTRACT TO SUPPLY NOVA CHEMICALS WITH TWO GAS CRACKING FURNACES; 05/04/2018 – Soda Ash: 2018 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2022 Featuring Solvay Chemicals, Tata Chemicals, FMC Wyoming, Tangshan Sanyou & Shandong Haihua – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – VFS GLOBAL BUYS MIDDLE EASTERN FMC PARTNER AL ETIMAD; 30/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Sara Ponessa as General Counsel for FMC Lithium; 19/04/2018 – TechnipFMC plc Availability of Amendment No. 1 to Registration Statement on Form S-4

Among 4 analysts covering TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. TechnipFMC had 13 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) rating on Monday, March 4. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $29 target. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, May 15 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, January 22 by BNP Paribas. Wells Fargo maintained TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $31 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold TechnipFMC plc shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 488,324 shares or 715.15% more from 59,906 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 243,707 were accumulated by Cibc World Mkts. Nelson Roberts Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 62 shares. Gemmer Asset Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) for 393 shares.

TechnipFMC plc provides technologies, systems, and services for gas and oil projects worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.26 billion. It operates in three divisions: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Projects. It currently has negative earnings. The Subsea segment offers products, such as trees, manifolds, controls, templates, flowline systems, umbilicals, and flexibles, as well as subsea processing products.

Analysts await MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 2.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.71 per share. MOFG’s profit will be $11.66 million for 9.57 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.67% EPS growth.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services and products to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Florida. The company has market cap of $446.60 million. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits. It has a 11.45 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial and industrial loans, agricultural loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

Fj Capital Management Llc holds 1.18% of its portfolio in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. for 418,461 shares. At Bancorp owns 309,267 shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh has 0.55% invested in the company for 19,393 shares. The Oregon-based Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.31% in the stock. Banc Funds Co Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 109,100 shares.