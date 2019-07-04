Analysts See $0.34 EPS for Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH); Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio (NXP) Has 1.29 Sentiment

Analysts expect Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) to report $0.34 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 22.73% from last quarter’s $0.44 EPS. SNH’s profit would be $80.83 million giving it 6.35 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.37 EPS previously, Senior Housing Properties Trust’s analysts see -8.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.86% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $8.64. About 2.60M shares traded. Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) has declined 49.20% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SNH News: 02/04/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES NAMES JENNIFER CLARK MANAGING TRUSTEE; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing: Jennifer Francis Appointed as Pres and Chief Operating Officer; 02/04/2018 Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Board and Management Changes; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing: Jennifer Clark Appointed as a Managing Trustee; 22/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Annual Meeting Results; 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 45C, EST. 45C; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Bd and Management Changes; 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES TRUST QTRLY FFO SHR $0.50; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing 1Q Rev $275.8M; 03/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Hallmark Health Medical Center Achieves BOMA 360 Designation

Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio (NXP) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It's up 0.55, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

The stock increased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.34. About 14,932 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP) has risen 6.43% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $254.19 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 16.48 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio for 145,430 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 207,238 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Family Management Corp has 0.12% invested in the company for 19,553 shares. The Pennsylvania-based First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown has invested 0.12% in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc, a Arizona-based fund reported 15,864 shares.

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns senior living communities, medical office and life science properties and wellness centers throughout the United States. The company has market cap of $2.05 billion.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

