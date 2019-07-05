Analysts See $0.34 EPS for Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH); Cadence Capital Management Has Lifted Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca (PFBC) Position By $1.17 Million

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca (PFBC) stake by 113.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cadence Capital Management Llc acquired 26,485 shares as Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca (PFBC)’s stock declined 4.86%. The Cadence Capital Management Llc holds 49,727 shares with $2.24 million value, up from 23,242 last quarter. Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca now has $730.55M valuation. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $47.87. About 63,101 shares traded. Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) has declined 23.95% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PFBC News: 30/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Reports Borrower Default; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Preferred Bank; 29/03/2018 Preferred Bank Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 04/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Preferred Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFBC); 30/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts expect Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) to report $0.34 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 22.73% from last quarter's $0.44 EPS. SNH's profit would be $78.57 million giving it 6.32 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.37 EPS previously, Senior Housing Properties Trust's analysts see -8.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.59. About 2.54 million shares traded. Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) has declined 49.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.63% the S&P500.

More notable recent Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" on July 05, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold Senior Housing Properties Trust shares while 84 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 164.54 million shares or 0.57% less from 165.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Arrow Invest Limited Liability has 0.15% invested in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Strs Ohio accumulated 347,193 shares. Sigma Planning owns 11,093 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Comerica National Bank holds 153,257 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Moreover, Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) for 290,192 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 306,399 shares. Assetmark accumulated 414,812 shares. Principal Finance Gru, a Iowa-based fund reported 1.06M shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 10,997 shares. Mason Street holds 0.03% or 126,419 shares. 2,900 were reported by Spirit Of America Corporation Ny. Wespac Advsr Limited Com has 11,678 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Midas Mgmt Corporation has 65,000 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Cornercap Counsel Incorporated accumulated 81,860 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns senior living communities, medical office and life science properties and wellness centers throughout the United States. The company has market cap of $1.99 billion.

Among 2 analysts covering Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Preferred Bank had 3 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. DA Davidson downgraded Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) on Wednesday, June 5 to “Neutral” rating.

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) stake by 3,350 shares to 4,556 valued at $654,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) stake by 31,735 shares and now owns 24,387 shares. Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.