Analysts See $-0.34 EPS for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (SELB); Technical Communications (TCCO) Sentiment Is 1

Analysts expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to report $-0.34 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.50 EPS change or 59.52% from last quarter’s $-0.84 EPS. After having $-0.31 EPS previously, Selecta Biosciences, Inc.’s analysts see 9.68% EPS growth. The stock decreased 7.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1.78. About 324,633 shares traded or 18.13% up from the average. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) has declined 85.15% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SELB News: 10/04/2018 – SELB TO PRESENT NEW DATA FROM PHASE 2 OF SEL-212; 10/04/2018 – Selecta Biosciences Presents Positive New Data from Ongoing Phase 2 Trial of SEL-212, in Development for Chronic Severe Gout, at PANLAR 2018 Congress; 14/03/2018 – SELECTA UK HOLDING LTD ATBRG.UL – GABRIEL PIRONA WILL SUCCEED HUGUES ROUGIER AND WILL COMMENCE HIS ROLE AS NEW CFO ON APRIL 1, 2018; 09/05/2018 – SELECTA BIOSCIENCES REITERATES RUNWAY THROUGH MID-2019; 14/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: SELECTA APPOINTS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – SELECTA BIOSCIENCES INC – 3-MONTH PHASE 2 DATA INDICATE SEL-212 PRODUCT PROFILE MAY PROVIDE BETTER AND MORE SUSTAINED SERUM URIC ACID CONTROL; 10/04/2018 – SELECTA BIOSCIENCES -PRESENTS POSITIVE NEW DATA FROM ONGOING PHASE 2 TRIAL OF SEL-212, IN DEVELOPMENT FOR CHRONIC SEVERE GOUT, AT PANLAR 2018 CONGRESS; 15/03/2018 – RPT-SELECTA BIOSCIENCES INC – REPORTS YEAR-END 2017 CASH OF $97 MLN AND REITERATES RUNWAY THROUGH MID-2019; 14/03/2018 – Selecta Group Appoints Gabriel Pirona As CFO; 01/05/2018 – Selecta Biosciences Presenting at UBS Conference May 23

Technical Communications Corp (TCCO) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 2 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 2 sold and reduced stakes in Technical Communications Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 41,074 shares, up from 32,682 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Technical Communications Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 0 Increased: 0 New Position: 2.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company has market cap of $85.04 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. It currently has negative earnings.

Blackrock Inc. holds 0% of its portfolio in Technical Communications Corporation for 75 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag owns 647 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in the company for 75 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Technologies Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,000 shares.

The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.61. About 21,916 shares traded. Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO) has declined 34.36% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.36% the S&P500.