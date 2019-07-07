Analysts See $0.34 EPS for Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI); Shake Shack Class A (SHAK) Shorts Raised By 4.78%

Analysts expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to report $0.34 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 38.18% from last quarter’s $0.55 EPS. POWI’s profit would be $9.95M giving it 58.32 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, Power Integrations, Inc.’s analysts see 21.43% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $79.31. About 80,498 shares traded. Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) has risen 0.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.68% the S&P500. Some Historical POWI News: 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 59C; 23/05/2018 – Dir Bickell Gifts 300 Of Power Integrations Inc; 06/03/2018 Dynamically Configurable Off-Line Switcher IC From Power Integrations Supports USB PD 3.0 + PPS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Power Integrations Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POWI); 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q EPS 46c; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS SEES 2Q REV. $106M TO $112M, EST. $110.0M; 19/03/2018 – Power Integrations Names Necip Sayiner to Its Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Power Integrations’ SCALE Gate Drivers Now Available With Conformal Coating; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – SEES 2018 GAAP GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 51 PERCENT; 10/05/2018 – Dir Bickell Gifts 350 Of Power Integrations Inc

Shake Shack Inc Class A (NYSE:SHAK) had an increase of 4.78% in short interest. SHAK’s SI was 4.94M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.78% from 4.71M shares previously. With 415,800 avg volume, 12 days are for Shake Shack Inc Class A (NYSE:SHAK)’s short sellers to cover SHAK’s short positions. The stock increased 2.01% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $73.57. About 535,083 shares traded. Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) has risen 4.90% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SHAK News: 22/03/2018 – Shake Shack Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 03/05/2018 – SHAKE SHACK INC – SEES 2018 SAME-SHACK SALES TO BE 0% TO 1% YEAR OVER YEAR; 03/05/2018 – SHAKE SHACK SEES FY COMP SALES 0% TO +1%; 03/05/2018 – SHAKE SHACK INC SHAK.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $446 MLN TO $450 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Shake Shack Sees 2018 Rev $446M-$450M; 04/05/2018 – Shake Shack on Track for Best Single-Day Gain — Market Mover; 29/03/2018 – Shake Shack at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/03/2018 – SHAK May Be Pressured, Industry Sales Slowest in More Than 8 Yrs; 03/05/2018 – SHAKE SHACK 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 8.0C; 03/05/2018 – SHAK SAYS ONLINE, NON-APP ORDERING IS COMING LATER THIS YEAR

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 27 sales for $6.01 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 Bailey Doug sold $35,000 worth of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) or 500 shares. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider BALAKRISHNAN BALU sold $1.70M. Shares for $122,920 were sold by George William. WALKER CLIFFORD sold $104,281 worth of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) on Monday, January 28. Another trade for 3,193 shares valued at $224,855 was sold by Sutherland Ben. Petrakian Raja also sold $43,277 worth of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) shares. Matthews David MH sold $48,474 worth of stock or 732 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold Power Integrations, Inc. shares while 64 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 25.60 million shares or 4.15% less from 26.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scout Investments Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 57,299 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 31,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Eqis Cap Mgmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Stephens Invest Mgmt Gp Limited Liability has 363,167 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Us Bankshares De holds 6,736 shares. Assetmark owns 295 shares. Firsthand Management Incorporated reported 5,799 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 2,154 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 6,591 shares. Mufg Americas Holding invested 0% of its portfolio in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). First Personal Serv owns 49 shares. Disciplined Growth Investors Mn holds 1.76M shares. Riverbridge Prtn Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Ftb Advsrs holds 444 shares. Smithfield Tru Company has 0% invested in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Power Integrations, Inc. designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company has market cap of $2.32 billion. The firm offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications. It has a 37.46 P/E ratio. It also provides high-voltage diodes; and high-voltage gate-driver products under the SCALE and SCALE-2 product-family names.

Shake Shack Inc. owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.73 billion. Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, crinkle-cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, shakes, wine, and other products. It has a 156.87 P/E ratio. As of December 28, 2016, it had 114 Shacks, including 64 domestic company-operated Shacks, 7 domestic licensed Shacks, and 43 international licensed Shacks.

Among 4 analysts covering Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Shake Shack had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained the shares of SHAK in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Piper Jaffray. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by SunTrust.

