Analysts See $0.34 EPS for International Speedway (ISCA); Garmin LTD. (GRMN) Shorts Decreased By 0.15%

Analysts expect International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) to report $0.34 EPS on October, 3.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 30.77% from last quarter’s $0.26 EPS. ISCA’s profit would be $14.78M giving it 33.09 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, International Speedway Corporation’s analysts see -5.56% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $45. About 176,943 shares traded or 38.59% up from the average. International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) has risen 5.82% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ISCA News: 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 24/05/2018 – LiveXLive Media To Livestream Country 500 Music Festival From The Daytona International Speedway; 12/04/2018 – International Speedway Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Annual Dividend; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q Net $169.3M; 30/03/2018 – JEGS Automotive to sponsor Dover International Speedway’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4; 12/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP ISCA.O SETS FY DIVIDEND OF $0.47/SHR; 12/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY – ANNUAL DIVIDEND FOR 2018 IS AN INCREASE OF 9.3% OVER ANNUAL DIVIDEND PAID IN 2017; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – DJ International Speedway Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISCB); 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NASCAR’s majority owners explore sale

Garmin LTD. (NASDAQ:GRMN) had a decrease of 0.15% in short interest. GRMN’s SI was 3.65M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.15% from 3.65 million shares previously. With 1.05 million avg volume, 4 days are for Garmin LTD. (NASDAQ:GRMN)’s short sellers to cover GRMN’s short positions. The SI to Garmin LTD.’s float is 2.84%. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $82.55. About 1.13 million shares traded or 1.66% up from the average. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q EPS 68c; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 — a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 06/03/2018 Garmin® grows Connext® wireless cockpit connectivity portfolio; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.05, EST. $3.08; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN RMAINTAINS 2018 FORECAST FOR REVENUE, PRO FORMA EPS; 11/04/2018 – The zūmo® 396 motorcycle navigator from Garmin® brings live features to stay connected on every ride; 03/05/2018 – Introducing inReach® Mini from Garmin®, a small but mighty two-way satellite communicator for any adventure; 06/03/2018 – Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market Report (2017-2021) – Garmin, LG lnnotek, Panasonic and Pittasoft are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL – FLIGHT PLANS MAY BE TRANSFERRED FROM FLTPLAN GO TO GARMIN PILOT APPLICATION FOR IOS AND ANDROID USERS; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q Rev $711M

Garmin Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $15.69 billion. It operates through five divisions: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. It has a 21.28 P/E ratio. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment solutions; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.96 billion. The Company’s motorsports themed event activities consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events. It has a 25.98 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in food and beverage concession operations; the provision of catering services in suites and chalets; and the creation of motorsports-related programming content carried on radio stations, as well as Sirius XM Radio, a national satellite radio service.