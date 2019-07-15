Analysts See $0.34 EPS for Innophos Holdings, Inc. (IPHS); Nic (EGOV) SI Decreased By 3.82%

Analysts expect Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) to report $0.34 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 38.18% from last quarter’s $0.55 EPS. IPHS’s profit would be $6.69M giving it 20.28 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.57 EPS previously, Innophos Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -40.35% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $27.58. About 26,535 shares traded. Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) has declined 35.01% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.44% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHS News: 01/05/2018 – Innophos Backs FY18 Guidance of 12%-14% Rev Growth; 01/05/2018 – INNOPHOS HOLDINGS SEES YR ADJ EPS UP 10%-14%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Innophos Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPHS); 29/03/2018 Innophos Holdings Director James Zallie to Resign From Board, Effective April 1; 01/05/2018 – INNOPHOS HOLDINGS REITERATES YR DOUBLE-DIGIT REV. GROWTH VIEW; 01/05/2018 – INNOPHOS HOLDINGS SEES YR ADJ EBITDA UP 15%-17%; 03/04/2018 – VP Brodheim Disposes 293 Of Innophos Holdings Inc; 01/05/2018 – Innophos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Innophos 1Q Adj EPS 61c; 01/05/2018 – INNOPHOS 1Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 55C

Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV) had a decrease of 3.82% in short interest. EGOV’s SI was 3.48M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.82% from 3.62M shares previously. With 612,000 avg volume, 6 days are for Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV)’s short sellers to cover EGOV’s short positions. The SI to Nic Inc’s float is 5.47%. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.65. About 100,864 shares traded. NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has risen 5.79% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EGOV News: 28/03/2018 – West Virginia Human Rights Commission Launches New Mobile-Friendly Website; 06/03/2018 – lzard County, Arkansas, Offers Electronic Property Tax Payments; 12/04/2018 – Providence City Clerk’s Department Deploys New and Improved Tradename Service; 25/04/2018 – Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies’ Website for Prescription Drug Monitoring Program Receives 2017 Horizon Interactive Award; 24/04/2018 – Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies’ Website for Military & Veterans Programs Receives Award for Streamlining; 13/03/2018 – Top 10 Cloud Player Cancels New Cloud Infrastructure Architecture That Used Silicom’s 100-Gigabit-Switch-Fabric-On-A-NIC Due to Internal Reasons; 26/04/2018 – Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Pre-Employment Screening Program Named a Finalist for the ACT-IAC lgniting Innovation Awards; 18/05/2018 – Kentucky Governor’s Office of Early Childhood Launches Online Registration Application; 04/05/2018 – TV Guide: The Resident Exclusive: Nic Is Still Playing With Fire; 20/03/2018 – Netronome to Develop SmartNlC Solutions based on OCP v3.0 NIC Specification for Qualcomm Centriq 2400 OCP Servers

Innophos Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces performance-critical and nutritional specialty ingredients with applications in food, beverage, dietary supplements, pharmaceutical, oral care, and industrial end markets. The company has market cap of $542.50 million. It operates through Food, Health & Nutrition, Industrial Specialties, and Other divisions. It has a 16.13 P/E ratio. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture additives in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; mineral and botanical sources for nutritional supplements; pharmaceutical excipients; and abrasives in toothpaste, as well as in industrial applications, such as asphalt modification and petrochemical catalysis.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold Innophos Holdings, Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 18.31 million shares or 0.21% more from 18.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) for 58,275 shares. Swiss Bancorporation reported 0% in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS). Pinebridge Invs Lp has 24,919 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 7,597 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teton Advsr has 0.02% invested in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) for 7,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 6,608 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS). Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Boston Partners holds 0.01% or 141,599 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS). 10,302 are held by Ghp Inv Advisors. The California-based Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Rech has invested 0% in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS). Citadel Lc stated it has 129,228 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 755,800 shares.

