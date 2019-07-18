Analysts See $-0.34 EPS for Guardant Health, Inc. (GH); Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) Shorts Up By 8.05%

Analysts expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to report $-0.34 EPS on August, 8.After having $-0.30 EPS previously, Guardant Health, Inc.’s analysts see 13.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $93.94. About 440,781 shares traded. Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) had an increase of 8.05% in short interest. ETRN’s SI was 4.72 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 8.05% from 4.37M shares previously. With 2.07M avg volume, 2 days are for Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN)’s short sellers to cover ETRN’s short positions. The SI to Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s float is 2.32%. The stock decreased 3.10% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $17.53. About 1.52 million shares traded. Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Equitrans Midstream had 2 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

More notable recent Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ETRN and EQM Second Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “PHOTOS: Pittsburgh-area stocks up for year, mixed in 2Q – Pittsburgh Business Times” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Buying Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Midstream Floats Higher In Light Action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company has market cap of $4.47 billion. It operates through three divisions: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water System. It has a 23.25 P/E ratio. The Gathering System segment include 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 333,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission low-pressure gathering lines.

More notable recent Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Guardant Health: Profiting From Precision Medicine – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Waste Your Money on Penny Stocks: These 3 Stocks Are Better Buys – Yahoo Finance” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Hot Growth Stocks I’d Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 30, 2019.