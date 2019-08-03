Analysts See $-0.34 EPS for Guardant Health, Inc. (GH); Centene (CNC) Had 5 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to report $-0.34 EPS on August, 8.After having $-0.30 EPS previously, Guardant Health, Inc.’s analysts see 13.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.55% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $92.06. About 779,484 shares traded. Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Centene Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $63 target in Friday, March 29 report. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CNC in report on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Friday, May 10 to “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. See Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $50.97. About 4.37M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold Centene Corporation shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ranger Invest Management L P reported 76 shares stake. Signaturefd Ltd holds 0.01% or 2,287 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 107,061 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Captrust Financial Advsr owns 196 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citadel Limited Com invested in 0% or 173,434 shares. Franklin Res Inc reported 2.25M shares stake. Voya Invest Mngmt Lc accumulated 2.42 million shares or 0.29% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Edgestream Partners L P reported 19,968 shares. Rampart Inv Management Lc reported 11,651 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). First Trust Lp holds 0.1% or 987,452 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation owns 17.27 million shares. The Ohio-based Carnegie Cap Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $21.08 billion. It operates through two divisions, Managed Care and Specialty Services. It has a 16.78 P/E ratio. The Managed Care segment offers Medicaid and Medicaid-related health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State childrenÂ’s health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual-eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity. Another trade for 2,850 shares valued at $151,022 was bought by BLUME JESSICA L..

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Centene Undervalued; Patient Shareholders Will Profit – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “WellCare to hire 300 in North Carolina – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Centene: A Growth Healthcare Stock At A Bargain Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Guardant Health had 2 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report.

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides non-invasive cancer diagnostics. The company has market cap of $8.02 billion. It offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA ; and GuardantOMNI, a broader panel measuring various genes from ctDNA. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides LUNAR-1 for recurrence detection in cancer survivors; and LUNAR-2 for early detection of cancer in higher risk individuals.