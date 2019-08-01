Analysts See $-0.34 EPS for Equillium, Inc. (EQ); Lateef Investment Management LP Has Lowered Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holding By $26.75 Million

Analysts expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) to report $-0.34 EPS on August, 12.After having $-0.34 EPS previously, Equillium, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. It closed at $4.1 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) stake by 48.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 307,528 shares as Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)’s stock rose 4.26%. The Lateef Investment Management Lp holds 327,704 shares with $28.58 million value, down from 635,232 last quarter. Keysight Technologies Inc now has $16.98B valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $90.22. About 60,446 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 08/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honors Dr. Ravi Tandon with 2018 Early Career Professor Award; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.76 million for 23.74 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Capital Mngmt has 0.1% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 2,585 shares. Parkside Bancorporation & Trust owns 808 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 3,151 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brown Advisory accumulated 21,851 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Company has 8,895 shares. 198,100 were accumulated by Apg Asset Nv. Pathstone Family Office owns 0% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 8 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 254,904 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Company owns 4,630 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Private Ocean Lc invested in 0% or 19 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt accumulated 6,087 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cognios Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 19,804 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability reported 23,801 shares. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 0.19% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 184,800 shares.

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Keysight Technologies to Host Webcast of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Enhanced Traffic Monitoring for Private Clouds and Data Centers – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$84.36, Is Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Keysight Technologies had 9 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, February 22. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Jefferies. The stock of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, February 22. Citigroup maintained Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating.