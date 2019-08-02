Analysts See $0.34 EPS for BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP); Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals (VGM) Sentiment Is 0.88

Analysts expect BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) to report $0.34 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 17.24% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. BPMP’s profit would be $35.61 million giving it 11.49 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, BP Midstream Partners LP’s analysts see -2.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $15.63. About 115,157 shares traded. BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) has declined 23.17% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BPMP News: 11/05/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP BPMP.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $19; 22/03/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARTNERSHIP PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.21; 03/04/2018 – HARVEST FUND ADVISORS REPORTS 8.4 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP AS OF MARCH 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE PARTNERSHIP PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.21; 22/03/2018 – BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: BPMP) Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results; 17/04/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – DISTRIBUTION REFLECTS AN INCREASE OF $0.0050 OVER PARTNERSHIP’S MINIMUM QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION; 10/05/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – ADJUSTED EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE IN QTR WAS $35.2 MLN; 10/05/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS SAYS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARTNERSHIP IN QUARTER WAS $30.5 MILLION OR $0.29 PER UNIT – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – BP Midstream Partners LP Declares Increased First Quarter 2018 Distribution

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals (VGM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 22 investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 25 decreased and sold their stock positions in Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals. The investment managers in our database now have: 7.58 million shares, down from 7.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 17 Increased: 18 New Position: 4.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, operates, and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in four offshore crude oil pipeline systems located in the United States. It has a 11.74 P/E ratio. The firm was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Among 2 analysts covering BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. BP Midstream Partners has $1900 highest and $15 lowest target. $17’s average target is 8.77% above currents $15.63 stock price. BP Midstream Partners had 2 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, March 8.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The company has market cap of $706.56 million. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc. It has a 36.7 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.