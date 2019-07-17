Analysts See $0.34 EPS for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR); Symantec (SYMC) Shorts Raised By 15.27%

Analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to report $0.34 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.52 EPS change or 288.89% from last quarter’s $-0.18 EPS. ARWR’s profit would be $32.24M giving it 20.86 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 41.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 227,565 shares traded. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) has risen 103.50% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ARWR News: 16/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.1 – 2km S of Lake Arrowhead, CA; 14/05/2018 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Intends to Submit a Late-Breaking Abstract to Present Initial Clinical Data on ARO-HBV in Nov; 30/05/2018 – Arrowhead Completes Enrollment in Single Dose Portion of Phase 1/2 Study of ARO-HBV; 24/04/2018 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to Webcast Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter Results; 01/05/2018 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to Present Preclinical Data on Emerging Pipeline of RNAi Therapeutics; 08/05/2018 – ARROWHEAD PHARMA 2Q LOSS/SHR 18C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 27/03/2018 – ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS INC ARWR.O – ARROWHEAD BEGINS DOSING IN PHASE 1/2 STUDY OF ARO-HBV FOR TREATMENT OF CHRONIC HEPATITIS B; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Chiefs And Ticketmaster Extend Partnership As The Team Transitions To Digital Ticketing For All Arrowhead Stadium E; 21/04/2018 – DJ Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARWR); 30/05/2018 – Jared® The Galleria Of Jewelry and Bremont Hosting a Special Event to Introduce the Popular Brand to Guests at Arrowhead Town

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) had an increase of 15.27% in short interest. SYMC's SI was 12.31 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 15.27% from 10.68M shares previously. With 7.55 million avg volume, 2 days are for Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC)'s short sellers to cover SYMC's short positions. The SI to Symantec Corporation's float is 2.06%. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $23.28. About 2.01M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.69 billion. The Company’s pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. It has a 278.14 P/E ratio. The firm also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Among 4 analysts covering Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Symantec Corp had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 8 by Goldman Sachs. Mizuho initiated Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Mizuho has “Hold” rating and $25 target. Mizuho upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $2300 target in Monday, June 17 report. The stock of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 10 by Mizuho. Morgan Stanley downgraded Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) on Tuesday, June 11 to “Underweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold Symantec Corporation shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Hartford Investment reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Moody Comml Bank Trust Division has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Moreover, Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Company owns 98,600 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public has invested 0.03% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Fincl Advisers Lc holds 0% or 23,981 shares in its portfolio. Westpac stated it has 84,428 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus holds 112,217 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 508,190 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Kistler reported 812 shares. 110,465 were reported by Piedmont Inv. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr holds 11,528 shares. Clean Yield Gru stated it has 64,629 shares.

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.40 billion. It operates through two divisions, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. It has a 541.51 P/E ratio. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

