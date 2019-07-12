Analysts See $0.34 EPS for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR); SOURCE ENERGY SERVICES LTD ORDINARY SHAR (SCEYF) Shorts Decreased By 0.42%

Analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to report $0.34 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.52 EPS change or 288.89% from last quarter’s $-0.18 EPS. ARWR’s profit would be $31.88 million giving it 19.33 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 41.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $26.29. About 907,195 shares traded. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) has risen 103.50% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ARWR News: 12/03/2018 – Arrowhead Begins Dosing in Phase 1 Study of ARO-AAT for Treatment of Alpha-1 Liver Disease; 30/05/2018 – Jared® The Galleria Of Jewelry and Bremont Hosting a Special Event to Introduce the Popular Brand to Guests at Arrowhead Town Center Location; 14/05/2018 – Arrowhead Doses First Hepatitis B Patients in Multiple Dose Portion of Phase 1/2 Study of ARO-HBV; 27/03/2018 – ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS INC ARWR.O – ARROWHEAD BEGINS DOSING IN PHASE 1/2 STUDY OF ARO-HBV FOR TREATMENT OF CHRONIC HEPATITIS B; 04/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Special Tour of Arrowhead Pueblo Offered by Park; 30/05/2018 – Arrowhead’s ARO-HBV Is Being Developed as a Therapy for Patients With Chronic Hepatitis B Virus; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Chiefs And Ticketmaster Extend Partnership As The Team Transitions To Digital Ticketing For All Arrowhead Stadium E; 14/05/2018 – ARROWHEAD DOSES PATIENTS IN PHASE 1/2 STUDY OF ARO-HBV; 08/05/2018 – ARROWHEAD PHARMA 2Q LOSS/SHR 18C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 08/05/2018 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals 2Q Loss/Shr 18c

SOURCE ENERGY SERVICES LTD ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) had a decrease of 0.42% in short interest. SCEYF’s SI was 636,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.42% from 639,100 shares previously. With 4,500 avg volume, 141 days are for SOURCE ENERGY SERVICES LTD ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:SCEYF)’s short sellers to cover SCEYF’s short positions. It closed at $0.545 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/28/2019: UNH,ARWR,SRNE – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/28/2019: KRTX,UNH,ARWR,SRNE – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Commit To Purchase Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals At $15, Earn 14% Using Options – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.47 billion. The Company’s pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. It has a 257.75 P/E ratio. The firm also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand primarily to the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company has market cap of $33.63 million. The Northern White frac sand is a preferred proppant used to enhance hydrocarbon recovery in the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. It has a 4.26 P/E ratio.