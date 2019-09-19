Analysts See $-0.34 EPS for Aquantia Corp. (AQ); Advisors Asset Management Has Upped Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Stake

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased Raytheon Co (RTN) stake by 9.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Advisors Asset Management Inc acquired 5,080 shares as Raytheon Co (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Advisors Asset Management Inc holds 58,846 shares with $10.23 million value, up from 53,766 last quarter. Raytheon Co now has $55.79B valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $200.31. About 1.26M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B; 28/03/2018 – POLAND IN PACT WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT FOR RAYTHEON’S PATRIOT; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase; 11/04/2018 – Raytheon contracted to demonstrate Army mobile intelligence platform; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $9.70-EPS $9.90; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Completes Program and Technical Review for U.S. Army Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs agreement with U.S. government for Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense system; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $270.4 MLN SALE OF 300 SIDEWINDER MISSILES, RELATED EQUIPMENT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – PENTAGON STATEMENT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Raytheon Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTN)

Analysts expect Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ) to report $-0.34 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 466.67% from last quarter’s $-0.06 EPS. After having $-0.50 EPS previously, Aquantia Corp.’s analysts see -32.00% EPS growth. It closed at $13.24 lastly. It is up 1.63% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AQ News: 14/05/2018 – Ion Asset Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Aquantia Corp; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aquantia Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AQ); 26/04/2018 – Aquantia 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 02/05/2018 – Aquantia Collaborates With KT to Deliver Multi-Gig Ethernet to Korean Homes; 26/04/2018 – Aquantia Sees 2Q Rev $29M-$31M; 12/04/2018 – AQUANTIA CORP SAYS ON APRIL 6, RAMIN SHIRANI NOTIFIED COMPANY OF HIS RESIGNATION FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 Tech Today: Square Like Amazon, Aquantia Shines, Broadcom Walks Away — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – AQUANTIA CORP – IN CONNECTION WITH SHIRANI’S RESIGNATION, BOARD REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – Aquantia 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $477.77 million.

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) stake by 85,926 shares to 985,603 valued at $11.83 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) stake by 2,521 shares and now owns 12,561 shares. Nuveen Tx Adv Total Ret Strg (JTA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segment Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 18,993 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Sns Fincl Lc stated it has 0.06% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Brown Advisory owns 72,622 shares. Tortoise Investment Limited Company stated it has 498 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Llc has 567 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Grimes & Communication Inc has 0.77% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 58,707 shares. Freestone Capital Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 5,742 shares. 3,100 are held by Holt Advisors Lc Dba Holt Prtn Limited Partnership. 5,020 are held by Ameritas Partners. Advisory Rech Inc invested in 0.31% or 89,409 shares. Princeton Strategies Group Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.58% stake. Lvw Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.72% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Endurance Wealth owns 808 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Eqis Cap Mgmt holds 1,207 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Raytheon has $23000 highest and $19500 lowest target. $212.20’s average target is 5.94% above currents $200.31 stock price. Raytheon had 8 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Vertical Research downgraded Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) rating on Tuesday, June 11. Vertical Research has “Hold” rating and $20300 target. UBS downgraded the shares of RTN in report on Wednesday, April 3 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, June 10. Buckingham Research downgraded Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) rating on Monday, June 24. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $19500 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, September 16 by JP Morgan. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $21500 target in Friday, September 13 report.