Analysts See $0.34 EPS for Akzo Nobel N.V. (AKZOY); Glazer Capital Trimmed Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Holding

Analysts expect Akzo Nobel N.V. (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) to report $0.34 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 30.77% from last quarter’s $0.26 EPS. AKZOY’s profit would be $239.80M giving it 21.99 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Akzo Nobel N.V.’s analysts see -5.56% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.9. About 108,831 shares traded or 203.31% up from the average. Akzo Nobel N.V. (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Glazer Capital Llc decreased Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) stake by 93.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Glazer Capital Llc sold 66,943 shares as Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX)’s stock declined 6.54%. The Glazer Capital Llc holds 5,000 shares with $553,000 value, down from 71,943 last quarter. Mellanox Technologies Ltd now has $6.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $110.45. About 440,134 shares traded or 0.76% up from the average. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Shareholders; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN OF 21.0 PERCENT TO 22.0 PERCENT; 29/05/2018 – Mellanox Launches Ground-Breaking Open Hyper-Scalable Enterprise Framework; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.02 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Surpasses One Million 100Gb/s Ports With LinkX™ Optical Transceivers and Cables; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Hldrs Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE SAYS “REMAIN COMMITTED TO SEEKING CHANGE AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING” OF MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES; 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES 2Q REV. $255M TO $265M, EST. $250.8M

Akzo Nobel N.V. produces and sells paints and coatings worldwide. The company has market cap of $21.09 billion. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. It has a 21.96 P/E ratio. The firm offers its decorative paints under the Coral, Dulux, Flexa, Hammerite, Sadolin and Sikkens brands.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.21 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by SANGHI STEVE, worth $2.21M.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 64.58% or $0.62 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $86.59M for 17.48 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.92% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Mellanox Technologies has $125 highest and $125 lowest target. $125’s average target is 13.17% above currents $110.45 stock price. Mellanox Technologies had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 14. The company was downgraded on Friday, March 29 by Jefferies.