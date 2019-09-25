Analysts See $0.34 EPS for ACCO Brands (ACCO); Creative Realities (CREX) Shorts Decreased By 18.12%

Creative Realities Inc (NASDAQ:CREX) had a decrease of 18.12% in short interest. CREX’s SI was 58,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 18.12% from 71,200 shares previously. With 66,200 avg volume, 1 days are for Creative Realities Inc (NASDAQ:CREX)’s short sellers to cover CREX’s short positions. The SI to Creative Realities Inc’s float is 1%. The stock decreased 3.85% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.75. About 75 shares traded. Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) has declined 67.38% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.38% the S&P500.

Analysts expect ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) to report $0.34 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. ACCO’s profit would be $33.29 million giving it 7.12 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, ACCO Brands Corporation’s analysts see -5.56% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.68. About 30,884 shares traded. ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) has declined 28.09% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ACCO News: 28/03/2018 – Acco Brands Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – ZoomEssence, Inc. Expands Culinary Innovation Naming Jeff Stopa Research Chef and Duncan Fader Vice President of Strategic Acco; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 22/03/2018 S&P REVISES ACCO BRANDS CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR; 21/05/2018 – Acco Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACCO Brands Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACCO); 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 7C; 16/05/2018 – Acco Brands Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, luxury and other individual retail brands, digital out-of-home companies, advertising networks, outdoor clients, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $17.05 million. The companyÂ’s technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web media that enables its clients to engage with their consumers. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions.

