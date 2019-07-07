Analysts See $0.33 EPS for Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT); Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Shorts Increased By 1.2%

Synchronoss Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SNCR) had an increase of 1.2% in short interest. SNCR’s SI was 700,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.2% from 692,100 shares previously. With 256,000 avg volume, 3 days are for Synchronoss Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SNCR)’s short sellers to cover SNCR’s short positions. The SI to Synchronoss Technologies Inc’s float is 2.02%. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.41. About 170,664 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 7.76% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 09/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Honeybee; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 29/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies’ CEO Glenn Lurie on Management Update – Call Transcript; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE TOWARDS END OF MAY; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 11/04/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants to Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TO BUY DIXONS CARPHONE’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY HONEYBEE; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE DIXONS CARPHONE PLC’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS

Analysts expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to report $0.33 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 22.22% from last quarter’s $0.27 EPS. VIRT’s profit would be $65.79M giving it 16.90 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, Virtu Financial, Inc.’s analysts see -2.94% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.81% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $22.31. About 740,139 shares traded. Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) has declined 20.54% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.97% the S&P500. Some Historical VIRT News: 02/04/2018 – VIRTU FINL TO HOST CALL ANNOUNCING 2018 1Q RESULTS ON FRIDAY, M; 02/04/2018 – Virtu Financial to Host Conference Call Announcing 2018 First Quarter Results on Friday, May 4, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Virtu earnings top expectations on volatile markets; 15/05/2018 – VIRTU FINANCIAL HOLDER TEMASEK REPORTS 16.2% STAKE; 27/04/2018 – MOVES-Citadel Securities names Nazarali global head of business development; 04/05/2018 – Correct: Virtu Financial 1Q Net $410.0M; 04/05/2018 – VIRTU FINANCIAL INC – QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.24 PER SHARE PAYABLE ON JUNE 15, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Virtu Financial 1Q Net $174.8M; 26/04/2018 – Virtu CEO Accuses French Regulator of `Stupidity’ Over Fine; 04/05/2018 – Foes of market data fee hikes encouraged by SEC scrutiny

Virtu Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services to the financial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.45 billion. The firm offers a technology platform through which it provides quotations to buyers and sellers in equities, commodities, currencies, options, fixed income, and other securities on various exchanges, markets, and liquidity pools. It has a 22.6 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gru Nv has 0% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 10,675 shares. Sei stated it has 147 shares. Columbia Pacific Advisors Limited Liability holds 781,334 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Gru Inc invested in 0% or 224 shares. Archon Limited Liability Co accumulated 2.47M shares or 4.09% of the stock. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Renaissance Technologies Lc holds 465,293 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 184,200 are owned by Axa. Susquehanna Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 694,555 shares. Benjamin F Edwards stated it has 2,500 shares. Elk Creek Prtnrs Limited Liability owns 3.23 million shares for 1.42% of their portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has 0.1% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Morgan Stanley owns 26,816 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 82,593 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 37,200 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $19,318 activity. $19,318 worth of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) was sold by Clark Mary P on Friday, February 1.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software activation for connected devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $377.03 million. The companyÂ’s services and products include cloud sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other clients to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices.