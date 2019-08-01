Analysts See $0.33 EPS for Uni-Select Inc. (UNS); ALCANNA COMMON SHARES (LQSIF) Sellers Decreased By 38.41% Their Shorts

ALCANNA INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) had a decrease of 38.41% in short interest. LQSIF’s SI was 40,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 38.41% from 65,600 shares previously. With 23,600 avg volume, 2 days are for ALCANNA INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:LQSIF)’s short sellers to cover LQSIF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.0499 during the last trading session, reaching $4.78. About 11,961 shares traded. Alcanna Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) to report $0.33 EPS on August, 7 before the open.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 42.11% from last quarter’s $0.57 EPS. T_UNS’s profit would be $13.99M giving it 9.09 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, Uni-Select Inc.’s analysts see 106.25% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12. About 37,928 shares traded. Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. engages in the retail of wines, beers, and spirits in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $175.76 million. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 253 retail liquor stores consisting of 179 stores under Liquor Depot, Liquor Barn, and Wine and Beyond brand names in Alberta; 34 stores under Liquor Depot and Liquor Barn brand names in British Columbia; 22 stores under Brown Jug brand name in Alaska; 15 stores under Liquor Barn Â‘The Ultimate Party SourceÂ’ and Liquor Barn Express brand names in Kentucky; 2 stores under Joe CanalÂ’s Discount Liquor Outlet brand name in New Jersey; and 1 store under the brand name of LQR MKT in Connecticut. It currently has negative earnings. Liquor Stores N.A.

Among 3 analysts covering Uni-Select (TSE:UNS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Uni-Select had 3 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) rating on Wednesday, February 20. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $16 target. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was downgraded by Desjardins Securities to “Hold”.