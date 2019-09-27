Analysts See $0.33 EPS for The York Water Company (YORW); ZOZO ORDINARY SHARES (SATLF) Sellers Decreased By 5.4% Their Shorts

ZOZO INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SATLF) had a decrease of 5.4% in short interest. SATLF’s SI was 3.53M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.4% from 3.74 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 35335 days are for ZOZO INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SATLF)’s short sellers to cover SATLF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $22.91. About 1 shares traded. ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SATLF) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) to report $0.33 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 13.79% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. YORW’s profit would be $4.30M giving it 32.92 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, The York Water Company’s analysts see 17.86% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $43.45. About 6,687 shares traded. The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) has risen 15.85% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.85% the S&P500. Some Historical YORW News: 30/05/2018 – York Water Company Files for Rate Increase; 08/05/2018 – York Water 1Q EPS 20c; 20/04/2018 – DJ York Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YORW); 15/03/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Releases Management Efficiency Investigation Report for The York Water Company; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns New York Water’s 2018EE Bonds ‘AA+’ Rating; 06/03/2018 York Water 4Q Net $3.53M; 08/05/2018 – York Water Company Reports Three Months Earnings; 06/03/2018 – York Water 4Q EPS 27c; 06/03/2018 – YORK WATER CO QUARTERLY SHR $0.27

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company has market cap of $566.71 million. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and has two reservoirs comprising Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which together hold up to approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It has a 40.23 P/E ratio. The firm also has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply approximately 366,000 gallons of water per day to its clients in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 40 buys, and 0 sales for $84,542 activity. Another trade for 17 shares valued at $604 was bought by Rasmussen Steven R. The insider BRACEY VERNON L bought $619. NEWCOMER ROBERT P also bought $1,001 worth of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) on Monday, July 15. 25 shares valued at $1,000 were bought by McGlaughlin Erin C on Friday, September 20. Another trade for 56 shares valued at $1,868 was made by GANG MICHAEL W on Monday, July 15. Keller Jody L also bought $434 worth of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) on Monday, July 15. $34 worth of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) shares were bought by Cawley James H.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.45, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 4 investors sold The York Water Company shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 5.30 million shares or 11.38% more from 4.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Liability owns 8,326 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan holds 32,723 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Manufacturers Life The holds 8,673 shares. Citigroup holds 5,027 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Water Asset Management Ltd Com holds 0.73% of its portfolio in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) for 15,499 shares. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Corp Mi owns 0.01% invested in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) for 800 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advisors has 0.01% invested in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Tortoise Advsr Limited Com has invested 0% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). 992 were accumulated by Ameritas Invest Prtn. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 16,474 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) for 25,126 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 1,645 shares. Principal Fincl Gru Incorporated holds 10,258 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Another recent and important ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SATLF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Start Today Co., Ltd. ADR 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2018.