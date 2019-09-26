Analysts See $0.33 EPS for Tenaris S.A. (TS); Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) SI Increased By 6.98%

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) had an increase of 6.98% in short interest. KALA’s SI was 1.76M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.98% from 1.64M shares previously. With 183,000 avg volume, 10 days are for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA)’s short sellers to cover KALA’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.65% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $4.07. About 73,771 shares traded. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) has declined 51.96% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KALA News: 26/03/2018 – KALA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PDUFA TARGET ACTION DATE FOR INVELTYS IS AUGUST 24, 2018; 03/04/2018 – KALA PHARMACEUTICALS NAMES ERIC TRACHTENBERG AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 15/03/2018 – REG-Neste Corporation – Notification of Managers’ Transactions, Mäki-Kala; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Capital Buys New 2.8% Position in Kala Pharmaceuticals; 30/04/2018 – Neste: Neste Corporation – Managers’ Transactions, Mäki-Kala; 12/03/2018 Neste Oil: Neste Corporation – Nofication of Managers’ Transactions, Mäki-Kala; 10/05/2018 – Kala Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $11.3M; 09/05/2018 – Kala Pharmaceuticals: PDUFA Target Action Date for INVELTYS Is Aug 24; 09/05/2018 – Kala Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Commercial Organization in Preparation for First Product Launch; 03/04/2018 – KALA PHARMACEUTICALS APPOINTS ERIC TRACHTENBERG AS GENERAL COUNSEL AND CORPORATE SECRETARY

Analysts expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to report $0.33 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 21.43% from last quarter's $0.42 EPS. TS's profit would be $194.65M giving it 15.61 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.41 EPS previously, Tenaris S.A.'s analysts see -19.51% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $20.61. About 1.26M shares traded. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The company has market cap of $138.41 million. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases.

Tenaris S.A., through its subsidiaries, makes and distributes steel pipe products and other related services for the energy industry, and other industrial applications. The company has market cap of $12.16 billion. The firm offers products for gas and oil drilling operations, including casings and tubings, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular accessories, non-tubular accessories, and devices. It has a 12.71 P/E ratio. It also provides offshore line pipe products, such as top tensioned and steel catenary risers, export lines and flowlines, bends, corrosion resistant alloys, coiled line pipes, umbilical tubings, and coated pipes; and seamless and welded tubes for onshore line pipe; various seamless steel tubes and pipes for refineries, petrochemical, and gas-processing plants; and tubular products for the power generation industry.